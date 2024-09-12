Nancy Pelosi Compares Donald Trump to a Deflating Balloon After His Disastrous Debate Performance
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted Donald Trump reminds her of a deflating balloon someone "put a pin in" following his performance at the recent presidential debate.
During her recent appearance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, the host asked Pelosi if she noticed any difference in Trump's "stamina" or "skill level" from her experiences with him while he was in office.
She answered, “You know one of those big balloons when you stick a pin in it and it swirls around the room until it comes down to nothing? That’s what he reminds me of. Just less and less and less and less, like somebody stuck a pin in him, and he’s just greatly diminished.”
“The fact that we’re talking about kitchen table issues, people’s personal health, their financial health, all the things that people care about, and what is he talking about? Well, the things you talked about earlier,” Pelosi said to Anderson Cooper, describing Vice President Kamala Harris' performance at the debate.
“But I do think that people saw a big distinction as to who can be the commander in chief, who is respected,” she added.
During the debate, Trump struggled to stay on topic and would go off on various rants about the crowd sizes at his rallies and false claims about illegal immigrants coming over from insane asylums.
Harris frequently smirked and laughed whenever Trump made one of his wild allegations.
For instance, she smiled and shook her head when the ex-POTUS claimed Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating local pets.
"They’re eating the dogs, the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there," said Trump, echoing the since-debunked and baseless internet conspiracy theory.
As OK! previously reported, Trump thought he did well during the debate but accused ABC and its moderators of colluding with Vice President Harris and the Democratic Party.
However, despite the former president's optimism, CNN's snap polls after the debate showed 63 percent of viewers believed Harris won the debate to Trump's 37 percent.
This is almost an exact reversal of the last debate, where 67 percent of viewers believed Trump beat President Joe Biden.
According to a New York Post poll taken after the debate, the vice president is polling at 50 percent while her opponent is trailing three points behind at just 47 precent.
Even the betting odds, which have held strong for Trump for several months, have swung to Harris' favor, with most markets having her around a 50-53 percent chance of winning in November.