Nancy Pelosi Compares Donald Trump to a Deflating Balloon After His Disastrous Debate Performance

During her recent appearance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, the host asked Pelosi if she noticed any difference in Trump's "stamina" or "skill level" from her experiences with him while he was in office.

She answered, “You know one of those big balloons when you stick a pin in it and it swirls around the room until it comes down to nothing? That’s what he reminds me of. Just less and less and less and less, like somebody stuck a pin in him, and he’s just greatly diminished.”

“The fact that we’re talking about kitchen table issues, people’s personal health, their financial health, all the things that people care about, and what is he talking about? Well, the things you talked about earlier,” Pelosi said to Anderson Cooper, describing Vice President Kamala Harris' performance at the debate.

“But I do think that people saw a big distinction as to who can be the commander in chief, who is respected,” she added.