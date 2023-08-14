Late 'Dick Van Dyke' Star Rose Marie 'Was a Little Jealous' of Mary Tyler Moore During '60s Show, Daughter Reveals

"There was a little bit of conflict between my mother and Mary on the show. Originally, my mother was told that the show was about the writers. And then as the show progressed, it started to go more toward the home life with Dick and Mary," Rodrigues explained of the costar's dynamic, noting, "they never became close."

Rodrigues, 76, continued: "Mary was… not really that outgoing as far as [being] personable with everybody because she was new. She was starting. She was learning. And my mother later admitted… she said, 'I probably was a little bit jealous because she got a lot of attention and everything.'"