Late 'Dick Van Dyke' Star Rose Marie 'Was a Little Jealous' of Mary Tyler Moore During '60s Show, Daughter Reveals

mary tyler moore rose marie cbs photoarchive pp
Source: CBS Television Archive
By:

Aug. 14 2023, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Unlike The Dick Van Dyke Show's cinematography, its characters' off-air relationships weren't always black and white.

Rose Marie, who portrayed Sally Rogers on the hit 60s sitcom, had some hidden tensions with costar Mary Tyler Moore as a childhood actress on the famed series, the late comedian's daughter Georgiana "Noopy" Guy Rodrigues explained during a recent interview.

rose marie cbs photo archive
Source: CBS Television Archive

Rodrigues admitted her mother, who passed away in 2017 at age 94, and Moore, who died in 2017 at age 80, never had the chance to truly get to know one another.

"Mary was up and coming," Rodrigues detailed during the interview with a news publication ahead of the release of Rose Marie Sings: The Complete Mercury Recordings & More in honor of what would have been Marie's 100th birthday on Tuesday, August 15.

mary tyler mooore show cbs archive
Source: CBS Television Archive

"There was a little bit of conflict between my mother and Mary on the show. Originally, my mother was told that the show was about the writers. And then as the show progressed, it started to go more toward the home life with Dick and Mary," Rodrigues explained of the costar's dynamic, noting, "they never became close."

Rodrigues, 76, continued: "Mary was… not really that outgoing as far as [being] personable with everybody because she was new. She was starting. She was learning. And my mother later admitted… she said, 'I probably was a little bit jealous because she got a lot of attention and everything.'"

rose marie cbs photo aechive
Source: CBS Television Archive

"As the show progressed, it became more about Dick and Mary [being] away from the office," she explained of Moore, who played Dick Van Dyke's stunning young wife on the television classic.

On the other hand, Marie and Van Dyke, 76, had a special bond, which was even passed down to Rodrigues and one of the Mary Poppins actor's daughters.

"Dick was one of the easiest people in the world to get along with. He was never a problem – never. You could go, 'Dick, go over there and stand on your hands.'… Off he’d go… We became close with Dick. I became very close with Dick’s daughter," Rodrigues concluded before emphasizing the incredible "mark that she made on that show."

Source: OK!

Fox News spoke to Rodrigues about her mother's relationship with Moore.

