Dick Van Dyke, 97, Throws Halloween Party Attended by Jane Seymour and More Stars: Photo

"Ghosts and ghouls bid their adieu, 👻 ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣The fun and scares with @official_dick_van_dyke, @amy_manford, & @williamjosephmusic are now through, ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Halloween's delight takes its flight, 🧹 ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Until next year, it’s time to vanish out of sight! 💨 ⁣," the actress, 73, captioned a photo of the four stars outside.

Though the movie icon, 97, wasn't wearing a costume, he did flash his signature smile.⁣