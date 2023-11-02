Dick Van Dyke, 97, Throws Halloween Party Attended by Jane Seymour and More Stars: Photo
You're never too old to celebrate Halloween!
The day after the holiday, Jane Seymour shared a snap as she marked the festivties with costar Dick Van Dyke, who threw a party for his pals.
"Ghosts and ghouls bid their adieu, 👻 The fun and scares with @official_dick_van_dyke, @amy_manford, & @williamjosephmusic are now through, Halloween's delight takes its flight, 🧹 Until next year, it’s time to vanish out of sight! 💨 ," the actress, 73, captioned a photo of the four stars outside.
Though the movie icon, 97, wasn't wearing a costume, he did flash his signature smile.
"Omg Dick Van Dyke 😍❤️," one fan commented on the East of Eden star's post.
"Epic photo🎃👻 Have a blessed day Jane🥰," wrote another, while a third supporter noted, "Impressive crew 😎, hanging out on Halloween 🎃!"
Theater actor William Joseph shared the snap on his Instagram account as well, writing, "Love these people!! Dick Van Dyke sure knows how to throw a Halloween Bash!"
Other footage from the shindig showed a dressed up performer and plenty of creepy decorations.
Van Dyke appeared to be in good shape, though as OK! previously reported, his loved ones are still concerned for him after his March car accident.
While the movie star is "determined to maintain his independence," his wife, Arlene Silver, "loves her husband very much and doesn’t want to see him die in the driver’s seat."
The accident occurred when he was driving in the rain in Malibu, as he crashed into a gate after losing control of the steering wheel.
At the time, Van Dyke said he was feeling "pretty good" but a little sore.
"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he told a reporter before pointing to his lower lip. "I have two stitches here. Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess."
Despite the incident, he was eager to get back to work, and that April, it was revealed he nabbed a guest role on Days of Our Lives for a September episode.
"I said, 'Don't you have any parts for old people? Come on give me one.' And he took me seriously and got me a part!" he told Access Hollywood of how he asked star Drake Hogestyn for the gig.
"I have played old men before, but comedy old men. First time I've ever just played my 97-year-old self," he quipped of taking on a dramatic role.
Since he wasn't too familiar with the soap opera style, he asked for advice from his old costar Carol Burnett, 90.
"Make sure you know all your lines because they don’t do retakes," she stated. "If anything goes wrong, you're stuck."