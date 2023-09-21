OK Magazine
Diplo Reacts to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Shocking Divorce After He 'Famously Livestreamed’ the Couples Nuptials in Las Vegas

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Diplo shared his stance on the recent bombshell divorce of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas after acting as their wedding DJ.

On Watch What Happens Live, the famous musician revealed he has not been in contact with the couple, who announced their divorce on September 6 in a joint social media statement.

diplo
Source: MEGA

Diplo livestreamed Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' private wedding in 2019.

"I wish them all the love because I think they have some children," the 44-year-old said on Wednesday, September 20.

Host Andy Cohen interjected to remind Diplo and viewers of the scandal he created related to the duo's wedding. Cohen recalled when the 44-year-old "famously livestreamed" the pair’s Las Vegas ceremony on Instagram in May 2019 — without their consent. In response, Diplo tried to explain his actions.

"Livestream had just started happening," he said. "I was like, 'This is the perfect opportunity to livestream something.' I didn't know it was a secret."

He shared that he attended Turner and Jonas' "real wedding" in France the following month.

sophie turner
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas addressed Diplo's livestream saying the DJ 'loves his [Instagram] more than a 13-year-old.'

"I DJ'd," he noted. "It was beautiful. I did it for pretty cheap, maybe free. Because I didn’t mean to [cause drama]."

After the scandal, the Disney alum claimed Diplo "ruined" the celebs' post-Billboard Awards wedding due to the broadcast.

"I love Diplo, but he loves his [Instagram] more than a 13-year-old," the Jonas Brothers front man said in a "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp" interview. "He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog-face filters."

Diplo later apologized in his "Lonely" music video, which featured a text meant for the Camp Rock alum.

joe jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split on September 6.

MORE ON:
Diplo

"Hey Joe.. Sorry for live streaming the most important day of your life that you intended to keep private," the message read. "Hope we can move past this."

As OK! previously reported, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami on September 5 after four years of marriage. A source recently opened up about how the split went down.

diplo
Source: MEGA

Diplo DJ'd the couple's wedding.

"Sophie had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States," they said of the actress, who had been filming in the U.K. "She begged for another chance."

"Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted," the insider spilled. "His brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention."

Source: OK!

"Sophie seems to have reluctantly accepted it, even if it does mean some painful discussions about custody arrangements and the practical inconvenience of both parents being based on different continents," the source added, referencing the duo's two young daughters. "It's an agonizing and painful situation."

