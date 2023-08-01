This Baffling Optical Illusion Will Determine If You Have Commitment Issues
Can a single picture accurately predict your personality type?
In a recent TikTok posted by Mia Yilin, viewers are asked to look at a scenic photo to see which of two images they make out first.
According to Yilin, if you saw a cloud first, "although you may seem like a very resilient and brave person on the outside, in reality, you're quite sensitive and have a heart that is easily broken."
"As a result, you often find yourself hurt by the words and actions of others," she continued. "You hate the idea of settling for someone and have very high standards when going into a relationship." That's why you may be hesitant to commit.
If you saw the fish, "you have this mentality that since life is short and we're all going to die one day, we might as well live life to the fullest."
"You hate wasting precious time and attention on people and things that do not deserve it," she said. "You also value actions over words, so whenever you have a goal, you put your absolute all into it. As a result of your hard work, you'll likely be successful and achieve you dreams."
However, it's noted you also experience "anxiety and stress due to uncertainties of the future."
Fans found Yilin's words to be spot on, with one person commenting on the post, "I saw the fish and you are right."
"Fish😂 a lot of stress because of future," echoed another, with a third writing, "very true. I saw the fish😅."
"I saw fish, and truly she described exactly who I am," confessed another TikTok user.
Others didn't fall into either category, with one person asking, "What if you see all things at the same time?"
"I saw fish cloud," quipped another.
Though the idea of optical illusions are difficult to comprehend, the American Museum of Natural History's website shared a simple explanation.
"What you see and what you think you see are different things. Your senses gather information and send it to your brain. But your brain does not simply receive this information — it creates your perception of the world," their website shared. "This means that sometimes your brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information, or creates an image that isn’t even there."
That process is a result of evolution. "Survival depends on fast reactions," the museum noted. "Your brain has evolved to work quickly to piece together whatever bits and fragments it can get—and to do its best to figure out the rest."