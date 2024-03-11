Matthew Perry Leaves $1 Million to Living Trust Named After Famous Woody Allen Character
Matthew Perry left over $1 million to a living trust named after Woody Allen's character in '70 classic Annie Hall.
The Friends star's will, obtained by RadarOnline.com, specified that all of Perry's "personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate."
However, the legal document said "all the rest, residue and remainder" of his estate "shall be distributed to the Trustees of THE AL VY SINGER LIVING TRUST, dated June 2, 1999."
Perry also noted that the timing of the distribution was to be "at one time or at different times as soon after my death as they may deem practicable, whether before or after the expiration of any statutory period."
The identity of the trustees was not clarified in the 17 Again star's will.
As OK! previously reported, Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. Medical examiners determined his cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.
Shortly after his tragic death, the cast of Friends released a joint statement mourning the loss of their former costar.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they wrote at the time. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
His passing came nearly one year after the release of his bombshell memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the best-selling book, Perry detailed his rollercoaster struggles with his mental health and drug addiction.
"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," Perry explained in the tell-all tome. "I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math."