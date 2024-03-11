OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Matthew Perry Leaves $1 Million to Living Trust Named After Famous Woody Allen Character

matthew perry lonely final months living locked up
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Matthew Perry left over $1 million to a living trust named after Woody Allen's character in '70 classic Annie Hall.

The Friends star's will, obtained by RadarOnline.com, specified that all of Perry's "personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate."

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry snubbed bafta film awards in memoriam segment
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023.

However, the legal document said "all the rest, residue and remainder" of his estate "shall be distributed to the Trustees of THE AL VY SINGER LIVING TRUST, dated June 2, 1999."

Perry also noted that the timing of the distribution was to be "at one time or at different times as soon after my death as they may deem practicable, whether before or after the expiration of any statutory period."

The identity of the trustees was not clarified in the 17 Again star's will.

Article continues below advertisement
woody allen dylan farrow believes sexual abuse allegations interview
Source: MEGA

Woody Allen's character in 'Annie Hall' was named Alvy Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. Medical examiners determined his cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

Shortly after his tragic death, the cast of Friends released a joint statement mourning the loss of their former costar.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry honored emmy awards tragic deathpp
Source: mega

Perry's cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they wrote at the time. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Article continues below advertisement
friends cast mulling reunion
Source: mega

Perry starred in 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

His passing came nearly one year after the release of his bombshell memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the best-selling book, Perry detailed his rollercoaster struggles with his mental health and drug addiction.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," Perry explained in the tell-all tome. "I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.