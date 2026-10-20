Dodgers Player Slams Sydney Sweeney's Stripped Down Ad: 'Parents Shouldn't Have to Worry About This'

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Sydney Sweeney's revealing sports betting commercial is striking out with at least one Major League Baseball player. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call is calling out MLB and its broadcast partners for airing what he described as "soft p---" advertisements during postseason games, arguing that the provocative commercials aren't appropriate for children. The 32-year-old athlete took to X on Wednesday, October 14, to express frustration after another viewer criticized advertisements featuring Sweeney and Megan Fox.

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Dodgers Player Blasts Sydney Sweeney's Revealing Commercial

Source: MEGA Alex Call urged MLB to remove sexually suggestive commercials.

"Can we please get the soft p--- ads off playoff broadcasts, TBS, Fox, NBC, @MLB?" Call wrote. "My son wants to watch baseball with Dada, but how do I justify that when a half-n---- woman could come on screen anytime??" He concluded, "This is America's Pastime. Parents shouldn't have to worry about this." Call's complaint came in response to a social media post from another father who questioned why family-oriented baseball broadcasts were featuring sexually suggestive commercials. The original post specifically mentioned Sweeney's sports betting campaign and Fox's advertisement for e------- dysfunction medication.

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Sydney Sweeney Poses Nearly N----- in Controversial Ad

Source: @SYDNEYSWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney posed in white Novig underwear in a new, follow up commercial.

Sweeney, 29, recently appeared in a provocative campaign for Novig, a sports prediction market platform. In the advertisement, the Euphoria actress appears seemingly nude while strategically positioning sports equipment, including footballs, to cover her body. The campaign, which promotes the platform as being focused on sports, quickly attracted attention for its revealing imagery. Sweeney also appeared in a follow-up advertisement wearing white Novig underwear while joking about the public's fascination with her appearance.

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Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Backlash From Female Athletes

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney's advertisement also drew criticism from female athletes.

Call isn't the only person who criticized the campaign. Several female athletes, including Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus, have expressed frustration with the advertisement, arguing that its sexualized imagery undermines efforts to highlight women's athletic accomplishments. The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the portrayal of women in sports advertising and whether provocative campaigns belong alongside major sporting events. Novig CEO Jacob Fortinsky has defended the campaign, maintaining that the company's advertising is intended to promote its sports focused platform.

Alex Call Wants Baseball Broadcasts to Be Family-Friendly

Source: @ACAD_8/INSTAGRAM Alex Call said he wants to watch baseball with his son without worrying about adult-oriented advertisements.