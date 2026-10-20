Dodgers Player Slams Sydney Sweeney's Stripped Down Ad: 'Parents Shouldn't Have to Worry About This'
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 5:00 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's revealing sports betting commercial is striking out with at least one Major League Baseball player.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call is calling out MLB and its broadcast partners for airing what he described as "soft p---" advertisements during postseason games, arguing that the provocative commercials aren't appropriate for children.
The 32-year-old athlete took to X on Wednesday, October 14, to express frustration after another viewer criticized advertisements featuring Sweeney and Megan Fox.
Dodgers Player Blasts Sydney Sweeney's Revealing Commercial
"Can we please get the soft p--- ads off playoff broadcasts, TBS, Fox, NBC, @MLB?" Call wrote. "My son wants to watch baseball with Dada, but how do I justify that when a half-n---- woman could come on screen anytime??"
He concluded, "This is America's Pastime. Parents shouldn't have to worry about this."
Call's complaint came in response to a social media post from another father who questioned why family-oriented baseball broadcasts were featuring sexually suggestive commercials.
The original post specifically mentioned Sweeney's sports betting campaign and Fox's advertisement for e------- dysfunction medication.
Sydney Sweeney Poses Nearly N----- in Controversial Ad
Sweeney, 29, recently appeared in a provocative campaign for Novig, a sports prediction market platform.
In the advertisement, the Euphoria actress appears seemingly nude while strategically positioning sports equipment, including footballs, to cover her body.
The campaign, which promotes the platform as being focused on sports, quickly attracted attention for its revealing imagery.
Sweeney also appeared in a follow-up advertisement wearing white Novig underwear while joking about the public's fascination with her appearance.
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Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Backlash From Female Athletes
Call isn't the only person who criticized the campaign.
Several female athletes, including Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus, have expressed frustration with the advertisement, arguing that its sexualized imagery undermines efforts to highlight women's athletic accomplishments.
The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the portrayal of women in sports advertising and whether provocative campaigns belong alongside major sporting events.
Novig CEO Jacob Fortinsky has defended the campaign, maintaining that the company's advertising is intended to promote its sports focused platform.
Alex Call Wants Baseball Broadcasts to Be Family-Friendly
Call's comments come as the Dodgers compete in the MLB postseason, although the outfielder was not selected for the team's active playoff roster.
Rather than watching from the field, Call has been able to follow games from the sidelines, giving him a different perspective on the advertisements appearing during broadcasts.
His criticism centers on the idea that parents should be able to enjoy baseball with their children without worrying about unexpected adult-oriented commercials.
Sweeney has not publicly responded to Call's criticism.
Meanwhile, the actress' Novig campaign continues to generate debate about the increasingly provocative advertising appearing during major sporting events.