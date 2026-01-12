Epstein Documents Stay Under Wraps: Will Donald Trump's Administration Ever Fully Comply?

Article continues below advertisement

The Trump administration’s vow of transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case could take years to materialize, leaving many to wonder if a full public release will happen while President Donald Trump remains in office.

In a recent court filing, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials revealed they have released 12,285 documents since December 19, 2025, the deadline set by Congress under the Epstein Files Transparency Act for posting all unclassified Epstein records. However, according to the DOJ, “more than 2 million documents” are still in “various phases of review.” At this pace, even a rapid release schedule may stretch the process across multiple years. The timeline laid out in this filing has become the focal point of discussions in Washington. Newsweek calculated that if the entirety of documents under review is disclosed, the release could extend beyond eight years, placing it well outside Trump’s current term.

The DOJ maintains it is applying considerable manpower to address the backlog. The department asserted in its letter that “over 400 lawyers across the Department will dedicate all or a substantial portion of their workday” to compliance efforts in the coming weeks. The review also includes more than 100 FBI analysts trained to handle sensitive victim material.

While the administration emphasizes the need for thorough redactions due to identifying details about victims and witnesses, the slow release has prompted frustration. Survivors and lawmakers alike expected more robust action after Congress passed the bill, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. One Epstein victim labeled the initial document release as “a slap in our faces,” while critics accuse the DOJ of being swift with information they want to share and sluggish when the material becomes sensitive.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who introduced the legislation alongside Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, argued the primary issue lies not in the timeline but in what the DOJ is withholding. “I’m less concerned about the timeline and I’m more concerned about them not releasing the key documents,” Khanna stated in a CNN interview. He added, “The point is this doesn’t take a lot of time, they’re just not releasing it.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has also criticized the DOJ for failing to deliver a report to Congress, which he contends should list government officials and politically exposed persons mentioned in the released materials. “What are they trying to hide?” Schumer questioned in a post on X, as reported by Time.

BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ has failed to submit a report to Congress, which is required to include a list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials, without redactions.



What are they trying to hide?



It’s been 17 DAYS… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 5, 2026 Source: @SenSchumer/X