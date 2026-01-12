or
Article continues below advertisement
Epstein Documents Stay Under Wraps: Will Donald Trump's Administration Ever Fully Comply?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

DOJ said Epstein records remain under review, delaying a full public release during Trump’s term.

Profile Image

Jan. 12 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

The Trump administration’s vow of transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case could take years to materialize, leaving many to wonder if a full public release will happen while President Donald Trump remains in office.

image of The Trump administration faces pressure to release more Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration faces pressure to release more Epstein files.

In a recent court filing, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials revealed they have released 12,285 documents since December 19, 2025, the deadline set by Congress under the Epstein Files Transparency Act for posting all unclassified Epstein records. However, according to the DOJ, “more than 2 million documents” are still in “various phases of review.” At this pace, even a rapid release schedule may stretch the process across multiple years.

The timeline laid out in this filing has become the focal point of discussions in Washington. Newsweek calculated that if the entirety of documents under review is disclosed, the release could extend beyond eight years, placing it well outside Trump’s current term.

image of The Department of Justice released thousands of Epstein-related documents in 2025.
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice released thousands of Epstein-related documents in 2025.

The DOJ maintains it is applying considerable manpower to address the backlog. The department asserted in its letter that “over 400 lawyers across the Department will dedicate all or a substantial portion of their workday” to compliance efforts in the coming weeks. The review also includes more than 100 FBI analysts trained to handle sensitive victim material.

image of The DOJ said millions of records are still under review.
Source: MEGA

The DOJ said millions of records are still under review.

While the administration emphasizes the need for thorough redactions due to identifying details about victims and witnesses, the slow release has prompted frustration. Survivors and lawmakers alike expected more robust action after Congress passed the bill, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. One Epstein victim labeled the initial document release as “a slap in our faces,” while critics accuse the DOJ of being swift with information they want to share and sluggish when the material becomes sensitive.

image of Survivors expressed frustration over the delays.
Source: MEGA

Survivors expressed frustration over the delays.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who introduced the legislation alongside Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, argued the primary issue lies not in the timeline but in what the DOJ is withholding. “I’m less concerned about the timeline and I’m more concerned about them not releasing the key documents,” Khanna stated in a CNN interview.

He added, “The point is this doesn’t take a lot of time, they’re just not releasing it.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has also criticized the DOJ for failing to deliver a report to Congress, which he contends should list government officials and politically exposed persons mentioned in the released materials. “What are they trying to hide?” Schumer questioned in a post on X, as reported by Time.

Source: @SenSchumer/X

The DOJ’s filing emerges amidst a politically charged climate rife with skepticism. Earlier records drew criticism for extensive redactions and temporarily removing certain images, including those involving Trump, leading to widespread speculation about government censorship of public access.

Despite campaigning on promises to release the Epstein files, Trump, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel have seemingly backtracked on their commitments. Now, as they face pressure to sign release orders, excuses for full transparency continue to mount.

