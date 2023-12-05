Did Ozempic Do the Trick? Don Lemon Looks Unrecognizable After Fired CNN Star Shows Off '30-Pound' Weight Loss
Is Ozempic to thank for Don Lemon's slimmed-down figure?
The former CNN anchor noticeably lost a significant amount of weight in recent months, with the weight loss drug reportedly helping the 57-year-old reach his goal.
Lemon's body transformation was put on full display during his annual Thanksgiving vacation to St. Barts with his fiancé, Tim Malone, as he showcased his fit physique in a shirtless photo shared to Instagram on Monday, November 27, of the couple sitting on a turned over boat in the sand at the tropical destination.
His shrunken frame even caused heads to turn during S-- and the City author Candace Bushnell's birthday party in New York City on Friday, December 1, which took place at the home of skin care mogul Peter Thomas Roth.
"Don was showing off his new slim figure. He’s lost 25 to 30 pounds. Don told friends he’d lost 30 pounds," a source spilled to a news publication, noting most guests didn't even recognize Lemon at first glance.
"People walked right by him and it was only when he said, 'Hello,' did people realize who he was," the spy revealed. "He had to go up to people and introduce himself."
According to the news outlet, a source said Lemon confessed to his pals he'd been using Ozempic to help him lose weight, though it was a bit unclear if he was joking.
While this may be true, another source pointed out the television reported had been focused on his health and happiness for quite some time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When a representative for Lemon was asked about his potential use of the weight loss drug, the news publication said they were "dismissive" and "didn't dignify a response."
The Emmy-winning news host's followers were quick to notice Lemon lost some weight, with one fan asking in the comments section of his Thanksgiving post, "have you been working out? Because you are in great shape," with another adding: "You guys look amazing🔥🔥 I miss seeing you Don! I hope you’re enjoying this time away from the everyday grind of TV. I hope you guys had an awesome holiday❤️🌻."
Concerns about when Lemon would return to the world of television journalism were his supporters main focus, with hundreds of comments on his recent Instagram posts begging him to land a new gig after he was fired from CNN back in April following backlash surrounding sexist remarks toward Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Page Six spoke to insiders about Lemon's weight loss and possible Ozempic usage.