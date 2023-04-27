Don Lemon's Fiancé Stands by His Side at Time 100 Gala as Rumors of Relationship Struggles Swirl: Photos
A pillar of support. Though things are a bit hectic for Don Lemon after he was abruptly axed from CNN on Monday, April 24, the journalist still came out for the Time 100 Gala in New York City just two days later.
The author didn't go stag for the glamorous event, as fiancé Tim Malone was his date for the night despite rumors their relationship has hit a rough patch.
The men beamed on the red carpet, donning matching navy and black three-piece suits, which they accessorized with a bow tie. While chatting with reporters, Lemon, 57, confessed he's leaning on his partner "a lot," calling the real estate broker, 39, "my biggest supporter."
When asked about his current situation, the TV star explained, "Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future."
"I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job," he continued. "There are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me."
Meanwhile, Malone's presence may just be to keep up with appearances, as rumors are swirling the pair's relationship isn't as strong as it once was.
"All the bad stuff is coming home with Don, and Tim has been understanding to a point, but no one thinks he's going to put up with the temper tantrums and neglect much longer," a source recently spilled to an outlet. "Their friends are cautioning Don to fix things because there's only so much a partner can endure."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, CNN announced earlier this week that Lemon was no longer working with the network after a string of scandals, including accusations of misogyny.
"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he tweeted in response to the news, claiming he was blindsided.
Extra spoke with Lemon at the Time 100 Gala.