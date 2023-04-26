Double Whammy: Don Lemon & Fiancé Tim Malone's Relationship Struggles After CNN Shockingly Fired Anchor, Source Spills

The controversial TV journalist has been forced into the center of a great deal of drama after he was slammed across social media for spewing ageist and sexist comments about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley live on air.

After ridiculed and torn to shreds by upset critics — and Haley herself — Lemon couldn't seem to set the record straight, causing CNN to ultimately give him the boot and ending his 17-year career at the network.