Don Lemon Makes Fun of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt at NYC Fashion Show Amid Feud

On the Monday, February 3, installment of his YouTube show, Lemon claimed he did not start the rumor at all. He explained he heard others talking about it at the Grammys and shared what he was hearing on social media as he was determined to get to the bottom of the story.

After the show, he ran into West's team who told him the "Flashing Lights" artist had not been kicked out. Lemon then made another Instagram post to set the record straight.

"I did not start a rumor about you and your wife getting kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it," he said at the time. "I don't appreciate you calling me a c---. You can talk to people any way you want ... but don't come for me unless I sent for you. Now check that. Don't even try it."