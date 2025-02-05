or
Don Lemon Makes Fun of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt at NYC Fashion Show Amid Feud

Split photo of Don Lemon and Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon referenced Bianca Censori's viral moment on the runway.

By:

Feb. 5 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Don Lemon playfully pretended to recreate Kanye West and Bianca Censori's jaw-dropping Grammys reveal while attending the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City.

On Tuesday, February 4, the former CNN host strut his stuff on the catwalk in a light pink shirt, black coat and white slacks.

don lemon
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon attended the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City.

As Lemon reached the end of the runway, he turned his back to the audience as he slowly removed his jacket.

“Anybody know what I’m doing?” he called out. “Kanye’s wife!”

He then put his coat back on and finished his walk.

kanye west bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori wore a sheer dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

As OK! previously reported, Censori and West stunned viewers after their red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2.

The Australian architectural designer arrived in a black fur coat, but as she got in front of the photographers, she turned her back to the flashing cameras and let it drop, revealing she was almost completely nude. Although she was technically wearing a sheer dress, it left nothing to the imagination, exposing both her chest and her backside.

Don Lemon

kanye west bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal she was almost completely naked.

Following the stunt, gossip swirled that West and Censori were kicked out of the awards show. While it was eventually proven false, the rapper still lashed out at Lemon personally on social media.

"This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]," he captioned a since-deleted photo of Lemon on Instagram. "3 decades of innovating music and they always k---- like this."

don lemon
Source: @donlemon/YouTube

Kanye West accused Don Lemon of starting rumors that he was kicked out of the Grammys.

On the Monday, February 3, installment of his YouTube show, Lemon claimed he did not start the rumor at all. He explained he heard others talking about it at the Grammys and shared what he was hearing on social media as he was determined to get to the bottom of the story.

After the show, he ran into West's team who told him the "Flashing Lights" artist had not been kicked out. Lemon then made another Instagram post to set the record straight.

"I did not start a rumor about you and your wife getting kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it," he said at the time. "I don't appreciate you calling me a c---. You can talk to people any way you want ... but don't come for me unless I sent for you. Now check that. Don't even try it."

