Megyn Kelly Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt as 'Crass' and 'Classless': 'I Find It Disgusting'

Split photos of Megyn Kelly and Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: @themegynkellyshow/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly weighed in on the Bianca Censori Grammys drama.

By:

Feb. 3 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly wasn't impressed with Bianca Censori's barely-there mesh dress she wore to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On the Monday, February 3, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist explained she didn't personally watch the Grammys, but she found out about the shocking fashion reveal through videos and the rampant social media backlash.

kanye west bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori basically bared it all on the red carpet in a fully sheer dress.

"Bianca Censori showed up there and she was naked," Kelly recalled. "She dropped that fur coat, and you see full vag, big fake b---- and her naked bottom."

The podcast host noted Censori was technically wearing a "mesh dress" but the fabric was basically "totally invisible" exposing her chest, pubic area and backside. She also pointed out how the Australian architectural designer kept attempting to tug down the edges of her sheer 'fit in the video clips of the viral moment.

megyn kelly slams kanye west bianca censori grammys crass classless
Source: @themegynkellyshow/YouTube

Megyn Kelly criticized the mesh dress, calling it 'disgusting.'

"Like we've seen your vag. There's no reason to pull it down," Kelly continued. "If you had any hopes of modesty, they ended when you chose that outfit."

She dubbed the nearly-nude look as "so crass" and "so classless."

"If any of us just took off all of our clothes and showed up at the Grammys wearing mesh, a mesh dress, we would get tons of attention," the journalist added. "It's because you’ve crossed another new societal low. It's not because, 'Oh, we all want to see you naked.'"

kanye bianca grammys
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori faced backlash for the nearly-nude look.

While Kelly confessed there was "no question" Censori has a "beautiful body" and is an attractive woman, she claimed showing up at the awards show basically naked is "another blow to our already craven society" — especially considering it's an event children may watch.

"I'm not like angry because I don't let my kids watch these things anymore, but I'll just put it to you this way, my kids, I was telling them about it in the car because I thought they might hear about it in school. And of course, my 15-year-old Googled it," she continued. "It wouldn't even pull up on his phone because we've got like, screeners on there, because it's pornographic, but it's shoved in our face at every turn, especially by these two… I have zero use for these two."

megyn kelly slams kanye west bianca censori grammys crass classless
Source: @megynkellyshow/YouTube

Megyn Kelly said she doesn't allow her children to watch things like the Grammy Awards.

Kelly isn't the only one who slammed Kanye West and his wife's surprise reveal. Former The View host Meghan McCain took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the controversial moment.

"I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the h--- alone," she penned. "He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage. And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."

