Megyn Kelly Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt as 'Crass' and 'Classless': 'I Find It Disgusting'
Megyn Kelly wasn't impressed with Bianca Censori's barely-there mesh dress she wore to the 2025 Grammy Awards.
On the Monday, February 3, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist explained she didn't personally watch the Grammys, but she found out about the shocking fashion reveal through videos and the rampant social media backlash.
"Bianca Censori showed up there and she was naked," Kelly recalled. "She dropped that fur coat, and you see full vag, big fake b---- and her naked bottom."
The podcast host noted Censori was technically wearing a "mesh dress" but the fabric was basically "totally invisible" exposing her chest, pubic area and backside. She also pointed out how the Australian architectural designer kept attempting to tug down the edges of her sheer 'fit in the video clips of the viral moment.
"Like we've seen your vag. There's no reason to pull it down," Kelly continued. "If you had any hopes of modesty, they ended when you chose that outfit."
She dubbed the nearly-nude look as "so crass" and "so classless."
"If any of us just took off all of our clothes and showed up at the Grammys wearing mesh, a mesh dress, we would get tons of attention," the journalist added. "It's because you’ve crossed another new societal low. It's not because, 'Oh, we all want to see you naked.'"
While Kelly confessed there was "no question" Censori has a "beautiful body" and is an attractive woman, she claimed showing up at the awards show basically naked is "another blow to our already craven society" — especially considering it's an event children may watch.
"I'm not like angry because I don't let my kids watch these things anymore, but I'll just put it to you this way, my kids, I was telling them about it in the car because I thought they might hear about it in school. And of course, my 15-year-old Googled it," she continued. "It wouldn't even pull up on his phone because we've got like, screeners on there, because it's pornographic, but it's shoved in our face at every turn, especially by these two… I have zero use for these two."
Kelly isn't the only one who slammed Kanye West and his wife's surprise reveal. Former The View host Meghan McCain took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the controversial moment.
"I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the h--- alone," she penned. "He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage. And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."