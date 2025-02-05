'Unhinged' Kanye West 'Doesn't Sleep' and Has 'No Personal Life' Outside of Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West's antics likely won't be stopping anytime soon — and his Grammys stunt was further proof of it.
The rapper has been creating controversy for years now, with friends coming forward to admit West enjoys the games and can't be "tamed."
"The guy is completely unhinged," a close friend of West and his wife, Bianca Censori, revealed to a news publication after the Yeezy founder had his lady get practically naked on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards. "He’s the child in the classroom who won’t be tamed; the other children are following what the teacher says, but this child won’t and he’s the most popular child in the class."
“He’s a creative genius,” the friend boasted, noting: "His childlike behavior is not poisoned by what other adults are taught to do."
Referencing West's mental health and bipolar disorder diagnosis, the pal added, "He makes mistakes that a person with a more orderly life may not have said or communicated, but what is normal anyway?"
Plus, West "doesn’t want to be tamed," per his buddy, who insisted: "He wants to stay wild."
According to a West insider, the "I Wonder" hitmaker "basically doesn’t sleep."
"He never relaxes. He’s always there to try to make art not for himself, but for all of us," the source declared. "That’s what he thinks, you know. It’s a duty."
Outside of Censori, the insider confessed West “has no personal life.”
“He creates loads of work. So much energy and resources are expended,” the source mentioned, noting how West's idea's often don't come to fruition. "Sometimes you get overpaid, sometimes you don’t get paid. It’s a bit chaotic. It’s an artistic process more than a business. There is a lot of turmoil."
The insider continued: "If he has a vision that is impossible he’ll still want to explore that anyway … of course he makes mistakes and he offends people or instigates things he shouldn’t, but we’re all kings and queens and he’s the jester."
Regarding Censori stripping down at the Grammys, the confidante claimed the stunt was a "premeditated" moment meant "for fun."
"They were just making jokes all the time,” the source explained, alleging the idea was to have Censori strip down. "Just brush her hair and wash her face … like how she came out of her mother’s womb."
"Now they’re accusing him of torturing his wife. It’s not true. I’m there. They’re having a lot of fun together. He’s not the gangster that he pretends to be … He just likes to desecrate the system," the insider said, insisting Censori "has agency over her life."
"Anything else is hogwash," they stated. "She’s well educated. She’s with Ye because she wants to be. She’s intoxicated by the adventure … to say she’s entrapped is ridiculous. She’s a character in this international spectacle."
One of West's musical partners Malik Yusef — who was nominated at the Grammys for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album — revealed West warned him he and Censori were set to make a spectacle.
"He told me he was going to do something crazy like that, So I was expecting it," Yusef, whose 9-year-old girl was with him at the event, shared. "I knew it was going to be a little bit too rough for my daughter."
Discussing Censori, Yusef detailed: "She’s a smart woman. And she does what she wants to do … I think she likes being the center of attention."