Kanye West Accuses Don Lemon of Starting the Rumor He Was Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards for Bianca Censori's Nearly Nude Outfit
Kanye West took to Instagram to accuse former CNN host Don Lemon of telling people that he and wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards.
"This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]," he wrote alongside a picture of Lemon on Monday, February 3. "3 decades of innovating music and they always k---- like this."
Ye did not share why he believed it was Lemon who sparked the gossip.
As OK! previously reported, West and Censori stunned viewers after they debuted her wildest look yet on Sunday night, February 2. While arriving on the red carpet, the Australian architectural designer turned her back to the cameras and dropped her coat to reveal she was almost completely naked. She wore a sheer, mesh dress that totally exposed her chest and backside through the fabric.
Following the shocking stunt, rumors swirled that the pair had been kicked out of the awards show by security.
Entertainment Tonight first shared an Instagram post claimed West and Censori arrived "uninvited with an entourage of about five people" before they were removed from the venue for the stunt. However, the social media post was quickly deleted.
Another outlet also reported that cops escorted West and Censori away after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet."
They allegedly told cops the dress "was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures,'" in which Censori wore only boots and a black piece of cloth that hid her backside.
However, it was later confirmed they had not been asked to leave the show.
West and Censori swiftly faced criticism online as many suggested the rapper had pressured his wife to dress in the barely-there attire. Some social media comments pointed out Censori appeared to be very uncomfortable during the photoshoot as she kept pulling down her see-through dress as the cameras flashed.
One person asked, "Okay can someone tell me how this isn't illegal? If I did that I'd be in jail so d--- fast," and another person replied, "We’re tired of him exposing her. Find a new idea Ye."
Former The View host Meghan McCain also joined in on the conversation as she wrote: "I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the h--- alone. He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage. And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."