Kanye West Accuses Don Lemon of Starting the Rumor He Was Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards for Bianca Censori's Nearly Nude Outfit

Kanye West took to Instagram to accuse former CNN host Don Lemon of telling people that he and wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]," he wrote alongside a picture of Lemon on Monday, February 3. "3 decades of innovating music and they always k---- like this."