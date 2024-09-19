Donald Trump Accused of Lying After Claiming He 'Used to Go to School on the Subway': 'Never Happened'
Donald Trump was mocked on social media after he claimed he used to take the subway to school despite growing up wealthy.
During a Wednesday, September 19, rally in New York, the 78-year-old politician began by warning the audience about the alleged corruption and dangers that have arisen in the Empire State since he was a child.
"We’re gonna make this city and we’re going to make this state incredible again," he told his crowd of supporters. "Together, we will rebuild our roads, bridges, highways, and airports. They’re falling apart, they’re falling down. We will renovate New York subway. Oh, it was beautiful, I used to go to school on the subway. Can you believe it? I mean, I like to say it’s not so long ago, but it probably is."
"But my parents would drop me off at a subway and I’d go to Union Turnpike, or I’d go to wherever I– They had no fear that I was going to be disappearing!" he continued. "They would take me to a subway, put me on, and say, ‘Bye darling, bye.’ If you do that today, you have about a 75% chance that you’ll never see your child again. What the h--- has happened here? What has happened?"
- 'Misogynistic': Donald Trump Slammed for Being Shocked 'a Woman' Is Doing a Better Job Than President Joe Biden
- 'Everything Is a Grift': Donald Trump Called Out for Selling 'Save America' Book Which Uses Famous Assassination Photo
- Donald Trump Supporters Claim They Were Struck With Mysterious Eye Injuries After Attending Arizona Rally: 'It Kept Getting Worse'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A third person replied, "The man has never stepped foot in public transportation."
Another critic quipped, "Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most."
This comes shortly after Trump was slammed for claiming the media mistakes his "genius" comments for mindless rants during his recent town hall in Michigan.
"There's a lot of people — but the fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he said. "If you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph. They say, 'Oh no, he rambles.' What the h--- are all you people showing up for if I ramble? You don't want to show up for a rambler!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One Trump critic wrote on X, "It's so easy to bait him. He saw someone say he rambles, and now he's worked his rambling excuse for his rambling into every rally speech 😂"