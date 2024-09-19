Donald Trump Accused of Lying After Claiming He 'Used to Go to School on the Subway': 'Never Happened'

"We’re gonna make this city and we’re going to make this state incredible again," he told his crowd of supporters. "Together, we will rebuild our roads, bridges, highways, and airports. They’re falling apart, they’re falling down. We will renovate New York subway. Oh, it was beautiful, I used to go to school on the subway. Can you believe it? I mean, I like to say it’s not so long ago, but it probably is."

"But my parents would drop me off at a subway and I’d go to Union Turnpike, or I’d go to wherever I– They had no fear that I was going to be disappearing!" he continued. "They would take me to a subway, put me on, and say, ‘Bye darling, bye.’ If you do that today, you have about a 75% chance that you’ll never see your child again. What the h--- has happened here? What has happened?"