or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Accused of Lying After Claiming He 'Used to Go to School on the Subway': 'Never Happened'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he used to take the subway to school at a recent rally.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump was mocked on social media after he claimed he used to take the subway to school despite growing up wealthy.

During a Wednesday, September 19, rally in New York, the 78-year-old politician began by warning the audience about the alleged corruption and dangers that have arisen in the Empire State since he was a child.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/X

"We’re gonna make this city and we’re going to make this state incredible again," he told his crowd of supporters. "Together, we will rebuild our roads, bridges, highways, and airports. They’re falling apart, they’re falling down. We will renovate New York subway. Oh, it was beautiful, I used to go to school on the subway. Can you believe it? I mean, I like to say it’s not so long ago, but it probably is."

"But my parents would drop me off at a subway and I’d go to Union Turnpike, or I’d go to wherever I– They had no fear that I was going to be disappearing!" he continued. "They would take me to a subway, put me on, and say, ‘Bye darling, bye.’ If you do that today, you have about a 75% chance that you’ll never see your child again. What the h--- has happened here? What has happened?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused lying school subway never happened
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said there was a high chance that children would never be seen again if they took the subway today.

Article continues below advertisement

As the video of the campaign event made rounds on the Internet, MAGA critics poked fun at the ex-prez as they accused him of lying about his upbringing.

One X user joked, "Let’s be real here, his mom never took him to a subway and she d--- sure never called him darling!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused lying school subway never happened
Source: MEGA

Social media users accused Donald Trump of lying about his childhood.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A third person replied, "The man has never stepped foot in public transportation."

Another critic quipped, "Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump accused lying school subway never happened
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was also slammed for claiming his rambling remarks are 'genius.'

Article continues below advertisement

This comes shortly after Trump was slammed for claiming the media mistakes his "genius" comments for mindless rants during his recent town hall in Michigan.

"There's a lot of people — but the fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he said. "If you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph. They say, 'Oh no, he rambles.' What the h--- are all you people showing up for if I ramble? You don't want to show up for a rambler!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

One Trump critic wrote on X, "It's so easy to bait him. He saw someone say he rambles, and now he's worked his rambling excuse for his rambling into every rally speech 😂"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.