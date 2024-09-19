'Everything Is a Grift': Donald Trump Called Out for Selling 'Save America' Book Which Uses Famous Assassination Photo
Former President Donald Trump is being criticized over releasing a book that uses images from the Butler, Penn., assassination attempt and selling it for an absurd price.
The Republican nominee shared a video on Truth Social where he advertised the second printing of his book Save America, which used the image of Trump raising his fist in the air after surviving an assassination attempt.
The new edition of the book sells for $99 a copy.
Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch News, shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several critics called out the ex-prez for trying to "monetize" on a horrific moment in our country's history.
One X user who posted the clip wrote, "He's upset that no one cares when the first attempt occurred. He's really going to be upset that no one is going to spend $99 on his little photo book to remember the Staged Attempt when they could save that money for the purchase of tickets to a Taylor Swift concert!"
Another user commented, "Everything is a grift! Dear lord! It never ends."
A third person called Trump out by tweeting, "What garbage. All photos taken from the public domain. Just another overpriced scam and grift to steal from gullible supporters."
The book was released by Winning Team Publishing, a company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor. The work included several photos from his time in office — a White House Christmas, the Abraham Accords and China — plus the 2024 campaign, including the infamous shooting.
This isn't the first head-scratching product the former president has peddled since running for president a third time.
As OK! previously reported, the GOP nominee was heavily ridiculed for selling NFT trading cards to raise his campaign funds.
"Back by popular demand ... The America First Collection, is available RIGHT NOW, and I think you’ll love it!" he captioned the video. "For some, there’ll be an Invite to a Gala Dinner at my beautiful private Club in Jupiter, Florida. Don’t wait, have fun — The Cards will go FAST!"
Collections have included digital cards featuring Trump wearing a superhero suit, riding a motorcycle and even wielding a bolt of lightning.
According to the website, the cards start at $99, but if a supporter buys five cards, they qualify for the gold package, which includes a pair of Trump Gold Low Top Sneakers.