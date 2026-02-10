Ghislaine Maxwell Will End Up 'Getting Shot in the Back of the Head' If She’s Released From Prison, Claims Congressman
Feb. 10 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell could meet the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein if she gets released from prison.
After the former British socialite — the late s-- offender's most famous accomplice — refused to speak during her virtual House Oversight Committee deposition on Monday, February 9, Republican congressman Tim Burchett said he imagines she'll be murdered when she's freed.
In an interview Monday evening, Burchett declared, "I see maybe she gets out early on good behavior and does a humongous book deal and probably ends up committing suicide by getting shot in the back of the head five times because this thing goes very deep and the people involved in it are very powerful."
'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
The Tennessee representative added, "And I’m still one of those that believe Epstein didn’t kill himself, ma’am. I just don’t think he did."
Burchett previously told CNN in July 2025 that he questioned the Department of Justice's investigation into Epstein, including his death by suicide.
"You know this town buries secrets," he said in separate interview with CNN host Jake Tapper. "This town does not give up its secrets easy."
Jeffrey Epstein Said He Had 'No Interest' in Killing Himself
Burchett's remarks come after the Department of Justice released graphic images of the pedophile being attended to in the aftermath of his fatal hanging.
The morbid photos were included as part of a declassified FBI report into the disgraced financier's suspicious death behind bars in August 2019. Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on s-- trafficking charges as he awaited trial.
The report revealed that while he was placed on suicide watch after supposedly trying to take his life in July 2019, he allegedly told a prison psychologist he had "no interest" in killing himself.
Jeffrey Epstein Accused His Cellmate of Trying to Kill Him
The documents noted that Epstein said he was "too vested" in fighting his case, saying, "I have a life and I want to go back to living my life."
It also stated that the notorious New Yorker had accused his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer facing mass murder charges, of trying to off him.
However, Tartaglione was apparently released the day before Epstein was found on the morning of August 10.
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Demanding Clemency for Information
Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyer informed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer that she will only answer questions if President Donald Trump grants her clemency.
"We had many questions to ask about the crime she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for the survivors," Comer told the press.
However, her attorney said in an opening statement that Maxwell, 64, allegedly "has no indication" that Trump or former President Bill Clinton, both of whom are included in the Epstein files released so far, were "culpable of any wrongdoing."
Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence.