'What a Pig': Donald Trump Criticized for Sharing NSFW Post About Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton on Truth Social

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a NSFW meme about Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump stirred up controversy by sharing crass comments about Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Truth Social.

donald trump dialing numbers phone interview kamala harris nomination
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's post referred to Kamala Harris' dating history.

The GOP nominee's controversial post focused on the impact sexual behaviors had on the careers of Kamala and Hillary.

It read, "Funny how b---jobs impacted both their careers differently," alluding to former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky during his time in the White House and Kamala's previous relationship with California politician Willie Brown.

Since the VP announced her candidacy for the Oval Office, Trump and his supporters have targeted her with sexist remarks, including claims that she advanced in politics through her dating history.

donald trump pig sharing nsfw post kamala harris hillary clinton
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris officially won the Democratic nomination for president at the DNC.

After reposting the controversial comment on Truth Social, social media users condemned Donald's behavior, calling him a "woman-hating fear monger."

One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they shared a screenshot of the ex-prez's page in a post that read: "Donald Trump posts a disgusting sexual and misogynistic meme on Truth Social. This is the kind of person he is. Remember that when it’s time to vote."

Another user commented, "Not only is this disgusting and false, it ignores the fact that he is the one who is a sexual pervert and adjudicated rapist."

A third person simply wrote, "What a pig."

donald trump pig sharing nsfw post kamala harris hillary clinton

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have both been criticized for their 'sexist' comments.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
During the last 2016 presidential debate, Donald called Hillary a “nasty woman.” He recycled the term last week during a Fox & Friends interview when he called Kamala a “nasty person.”

According to the New York Times, behind closed doors, the Republican nominee referred to the vice president as a “b------” all the time.

In a recent Fox News interview, the GOP nominee claimed that leaders would "walk all over her."

"She’ll be like a play toy," he told the network. "They look at her and they say, ‘We can’t believe we got so lucky.’ They’re going to walk all over her."

donald trump pig sharing nsfw post kamala harris hillary clinton
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is polling ahead of Donald Trump in the national polls.

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, made headlines earlier this year after an old interview resurfaced of him calling Harris a “childless cat lady” and claiming that she doesn’t have a “direct stake” in America’s future.

As J.D. doubled down on his controversial statements, Donald came to his defense, saying “women understood” the Ohio senator’s point and claimed Democrats were trying to "spin" the narrative.

Source: ok!

The former president has since removed the NSFW post he shared from his feed.

