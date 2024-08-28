'What a Pig': Donald Trump Criticized for Sharing NSFW Post About Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton on Truth Social

The GOP nominee's controversial post focused on the impact sexual behaviors had on the careers of Kamala and Hillary.

It read, "Funny how b---jobs impacted both their careers differently," alluding to former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky during his time in the White House and Kamala's previous relationship with California politician Willie Brown.

Since the VP announced her candidacy for the Oval Office, Trump and his supporters have targeted her with sexist remarks, including claims that she advanced in politics through her dating history.