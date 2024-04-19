Donald Trump's Aides Would 'Break Up Events' So Ex-Prez Was 'Stimulated' and 'Not Fall Asleep' While in Office

Donald Trump has fallen asleep three times while in court for his hush money trial, and according to Omarosa Manigault Newman , she and other aides would have to take drastic measures in order for him to stay awake in meetings and ceremonies.

“We would break up the events so that he could be stimulated and not fall asleep,” Newman told MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, adding that the ex-president, 77, "cannot focus, nor can he sit still for long."

In order to keep him on track, Newman and the staffers would build events “specifically to address his attention deficit.”