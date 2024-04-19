Donald Trump's Aides Would 'Break Up Events' So Ex-Prez Was 'Stimulated' and 'Not Fall Asleep' While in Office
Donald Trump has fallen asleep three times while in court for his hush money trial, and according to Omarosa Manigault Newman, she and other aides would have to take drastic measures in order for him to stay awake in meetings and ceremonies.
“We would break up the events so that he could be stimulated and not fall asleep,” Newman told MSNBC’s Jason Johnson, adding that the ex-president, 77, "cannot focus, nor can he sit still for long."
In order to keep him on track, Newman and the staffers would build events “specifically to address his attention deficit.”
“We could slide him different information or news articles that he could read while the long proceedings were going on, anything to keep him focused so that he wouldn’t just get up and walk out,” she added.
Newman said it will be difficult for Trump to stay awake since proceedings can be "very boring."
Trump will likely "blow up" and lash out when he hears testimony he doesn't like, Newman said, adding that the “worst place you can allow Trump to be Trump is in a courtroom.”
- 'They’ve Taken Away My Constitutional Rights': Donald Trump Demands Gag Order Be Lifted in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case
- 'She's Not Going Anywhere': Melania Trump Has 'Been the Rock of the Family' Amid Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
- Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Is Damaging the 'American Brand,' Kevin O'Leary Claims: 'We Look Like Clowns'
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been mocked for dozing off during his trial.
“It’s very crazy that on the Monday after O.J. Simpson dies, the Donald Trump trial begins," Jimmy Kimmel, 56, began on the Monday, April 15, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"The trial is expected to last six weeks, or until the courtroom sketch artist runs out of orange, whichever comes first,” Kimmel said before talking about how the businessman “is going" to go "insane" after being in court for several days for the foreseeable future. "It’s like making an 8-year-old go to six weeks of church."
Kimmel then went out to call out Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election, for hardly paying attention in the court room. “Unfortunately, the trial isn’t televised, but there are reporters in the courtroom, including Maggie Haberman of the NY Times, who let us in on this little gem,” he shared. “If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe,’ I guess that makes you ‘Dozo the Clown,’ huh."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I mean, can you imagine, imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas. But not old Donny Nappleseed," he continued. “Multiple reports said Trump’s head drooped until his chin hit his chest which… I don’t know, maybe he was just following the price of his Truth Social stock. Either way, it’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."