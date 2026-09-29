or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Asks 'How Is Ebola Going?' While Discussing Congo War and Rwanda Peace Deal in Oval Office Exchange

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Ebola.
Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH

Donald Trump asked White House correspondent Hariana Verás about Ebola while she was questioning him about the Congo-Rwanda conflict.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

As a reporter was about to question him about the conflict in the Congo, a decades-long crisis driven by competition over vast mineral wealth, regional geopolitical tension and the legacy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, President Donald Trump blurted out, "How is Ebola?"

The viral moment happened in the Oval Office on Monday, September 28, when Hariana Verás, a White House correspondent and the first African journalist accredited to the press corps, tried to press Trump on foreign policy regarding Africa.

Verás challenged Trump on the ongoing conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

She pointed out that despite a U.S.-brokered peace agreement signed by both nations, Rwanda still actively violated its terms. She added that she had personally traveled to the DRC a month prior and had evidence of Congolese civilians being killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/X

After asking if she had truly witnessed it, Trump abruptly pivoted and asked, "How is Ebola going?"

Verás calmly answered that Ebola was under control according to the World Health Organization, but pushed back, clarifying that the ongoing war remained the country's much larger and more pressing crisis.

Trump mumbled, "I'll make sure it works out. That's what I do. I make sure things work out," before quickly moving on to the next reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Ebola Remark Draws Scrutiny

Image of Donald Trump's exchange with Hariana Verás drew criticism after he shifted from the Congo conflict to the Ebola outbreak.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's exchange with Hariana Verás drew criticism after he shifted from the Congo conflict to the Ebola outbreak.

Critics and media outlets heavily scrutinized the moment as a classic deflection tactic, noting it was particularly unusual given that the Trump administration had previously cut regional USAID funding to help contain a viral outbreak.

The New Republic’s Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling noted the swift shutdown of accountability, saying that "Donald Trump’s response to the ongoing Rwanda-Congo conflict involved deflecting to the Ebola virus before shutting down the line of questioning entirely."

Others noted Trump’s abysmal track record with America’s own disease outbreaks under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Trump's comments came amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern.
Source: MEGA

Trump's comments came amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern.

“They should reply ‘about as well as your measles’,” quipped one X commenter.

“Reminder: Trump pulled us out of the WHO in January 2026,” noted another.

“How is Ebola going?’ Trump administration's deep budget cuts and the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) severely weakened disease surveillance, staffing, and medical supply chains,” added another.

'The Biggest Problem Is the War'

Image of Donald Trump's exchange with Hariana Verás drew criticism after he shifted the discussion from the Congo conflict to Ebola.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's exchange with Hariana Verás drew criticism after he shifted the discussion from the Congo conflict to Ebola.

Foreign policy reporters noted that Trump's pivot relied on an outdated, reductionist view of Africa as a monolith characterized purely by disease.

Critics pointed out that asking about Ebola when confronted with a complex, multi-decade war that has displaced millions showed a complete lack of grasp of the region’s actual priorities — which Verás herself had to check him on by reiterating that "the biggest problem is the war.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.