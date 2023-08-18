Backing Out: Donald Trump Cancels Monday Press Conference About Fourth Indictment Due to His Lawyers' Concerns
After Donald Trump received his fourth indictment — this time, for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia's Fulton County — he announced he would be holding a press conference on Monday, August 20.
However, on the night of Thursday, August 17, the businessman revealed he would no longer be addressing the public.
"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!" he wrote on Truth Social.
As OK! reported, on Monday, August 14, District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 co-defendants under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.
Following the news, he wrote on Truth Social, "A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey."
Despite canceling the planned address, Trump did make a video speech on August 17, where he ranted about his other indictments — one of which were made in relation to the January 6 insurrection.
"So now that I have full subpoena power because of the freedom of speech sham indictment by crooked Joe Biden, deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the unselect January 6th committee — they are unselect indeed — of political hacks and thugs has illegally destroyed all of their records and their documents," Trump claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So they took all of their records, all of their documents, they reported it, tried to get me indicted and probably did, and then they destroyed everything," the father-of-five continued. "This is unthinkable and the fake political indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn.
Social media users found the post bizarre, with people accusing him of being tipsy or under the weather while recording.