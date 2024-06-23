'Fake News': Donald Trump Complains About Being Called 'Cognitively Impaired' After Repeated Speech Flubs

Despite only being just over three years apart in age, the embattled former POTUS has echoed the criticisms about Biden's health. At his own rallies, he's repeatedly referred to the president as "sleepy" and implied he was medically unfit for the presidency.

Earlier this week, Trump also suggested Biden might be under the influence of drugs at their upcoming June 27 debate.

"He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong. So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a--," he said at a recent campaign stop. "I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"

