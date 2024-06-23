'Fake News': Donald Trump Complains About Being Called 'Cognitively Impaired' After Repeated Speech Flubs
Donald Trump wasn't happy that his cognitive health was questioned after making a series of mistakes at recent campaign stops.
While speaking at his Philadelphia rally on Saturday, June 23, he argued that the media is supposedly portraying videos of President Joe Biden's stumbles and word flubs as "cheap fakes," while he is dubbed "cognitively impaired" for making similar mistakes.
"Now he’s even saying that all his mishaps were fake," the 78-year-old claimed. "They say the fake news covered him in a fake manner. That’s a lot of fake. That’s a lot of fake news back there."
"See, everyone of you have as a camera," he continued. "If I blow it up here, though, they — actually, they take a perfect, brilliant, beautiful statement that I make. I go for two hours without teleprompters. And if I say one word slightly out, they say, 'he’s cognitively impaired.'"
Trump alleged that President Biden could "run into walls" and "fall off a stage" and "fall upstairs" with foreign leaders watching without being blamed.
"And then they say it was fake, he was fine. And then the press goes along with it," he insisted. "No, no. He’s terrible. The worst president in history by far. And we have to get him out or this country is not going to survive another year."
Both Trump and Biden's cognitive health have been seriously questioned by all political parties throughout their campaigns with many saying that the two candidates may be too old to run for office.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was mocked for seemingly forgetting his doctor Ronny Jackson's name when he referred to him as Ronny Johnson and for later going on an allegedly "incoherent" rant in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Biden has been criticized for his rumored over reliance on notes and cheat sheets during speeches, as well as his various physical stumbles.
Despite only being just over three years apart in age, the embattled former POTUS has echoed the criticisms about Biden's health. At his own rallies, he's repeatedly referred to the president as "sleepy" and implied he was medically unfit for the presidency.
Earlier this week, Trump also suggested Biden might be under the influence of drugs at their upcoming June 27 debate.
"He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong. So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a--," he said at a recent campaign stop. "I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... Whatever happened to all that cocaine that was missing a month ago from the White House?"
Days prior, he shared a similar sentiment while attending a speaking engagement in Wisconsin.
"You know, all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened? Who who left it? Somebody left it," he told the crowd. "Somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine ... I think it was Joe!"