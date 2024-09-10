or
J.D. Vance Slammed by Liz Cheney After Claiming He Would Have Asked States for 'Alternative Electors' in 2020 Election: 'This Is Illegal'

Split photo of J.D. Vance and Liz Cheney.
Source: MEGA

Liz Cheney called out J.D. Vance for controversial remarks he made about the 2020 election.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

Liz Cheney didn't hold back her opinions after J.D. Vance made a bold claim about what he would have done if he'd been the vice president during the 2020 election.

During a recent installment of the "All-in" podcast, Vance confessed that rather than certify the results of the vote, he would have "asked the states to submit alternative slates of electors and let the country have the debate about what actually matters and what kind of an election that we had."

Source: @Liz_Cheney/X

On Tuesday, September 10, Cheney took to X and firmly stated that Vance's idea was "illegal and unconstitutional."

"The American people had voted. The courts had ruled. The Electoral College had met and voted. The Governor in every state had certified the results and sent a legal slate of electors to the Congress to be counted," she continued. "The Vice President has no constitutional authority to tell states to submit alternative slates of electors because his candidate lost. That is tyranny."

Source: MEGA

Liz Cheney was previously the chair of the House Republican Conference.

"Our institutions held on Jan 6 because Mike Pence refused to violate his oath to the Constitution," Cheney added. "Trump picked J.D. Vance because Vance will do whatever Trump wants, including violating the Constitution. They are both far too dangerous to serve. It’s our duty to stop them."

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen also weighed in Vance's remarks, noting that Donald Trump's running mate said he would have "willingly entered a criminal conspiracy" in 2020.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted twice in 2023 for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in D.C. and in Georgia. However, following the Supreme Court's ruling that a president has immunity for "official" acts committed in office, proceedings on the Georgia case have been paused.

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance is Donald Trump's running mate.

This comes two days after Cheney — who previously served as chair of the House Republican Conference — endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

"Given how close this race is, in my view, again, it’s not enough. You have many Republicans out there who are saying, ‘Well, you know, we’re not going to vote for him, but we will write someone else in,'" she said on ABC News. "And I think that this time around, that’s not enough, that it’s important to actually cast a vote for Vice President Harris."

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said he would have asked for 'alternative' electors rather than certify the election results in 2020.

"We see it on a daily basis, somebody who was willing to use violence in order to attempt to seize power, to stay in power, someone who represents unrecoverable catastrophe," she continued. "Frankly, in my view, and we have to do everything possible to ensure that he doesn’t, that he’s not re-elected."

