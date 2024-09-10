J.D. Vance Slammed by Liz Cheney After Claiming He Would Have Asked States for 'Alternative Electors' in 2020 Election: 'This Is Illegal'

Liz Cheney didn't hold back her opinions after J.D. Vance made a bold claim about what he would have done if he'd been the vice president during the 2020 election.

During a recent installment of the "All-in" podcast, Vance confessed that rather than certify the results of the vote, he would have "asked the states to submit alternative slates of electors and let the country have the debate about what actually matters and what kind of an election that we had."