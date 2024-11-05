or
'Fauxlania': Donald Trump Accused of Using Melania Body Double at Election Day Press Conference

Critics on social media thought Melania Trump did not look like herself.

Nov. 5 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Rumors swirled that Donald Trump employed a Melania Trump body double to pose as his wife when he went out to cast his vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's wife, 54, who tied the knot with the controversial businessman, 78, in 2005, could be seen standing at his side while he spoke with reporters in West Palm Beach, Flo., on Tuesday, November 5.

She wore a black and white polka-dot-patterned blouse and a pair of large, dark-lensed sunglasses, hiding her eyes.

As clips went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, some skeptics suggested that the woman next to him didn't look like Melania at all, dubbing her with nicknames like "fauxlania" and "Temu Melania."

Donald and Melania Trump married in 2005 and share one child together.

One user wrote, "Yo, am I crazy, or is that a fake Melania standing next to him?" and another added, "Look, I’ve never been a Melania truther, but this just… isn’t her."

A third person said, "I thought the same thing. That is why she is wearing sunglasses inside," and a fourth joked, "Trump's so broke all he can afford to hire are Melania lookalikes!"

Another critic penned the firm opinion, "Her cheekbones and smile are not Melania's. End of story."

Melania Trump has been largely absent from the campaign trail throughout the 2024 election cycle.

Melania has remained primarily absent from the campaign trail and has only rarely made other public appearances with her husband. However, during a recent interview on Hannity, the mother-of-one — who shares 18-year-old son Barron with the former president — said she's tried to "enjoy" the "long process" of the election cycle over the past two years.

"[You] also need to be very focused and take it day by day," she shared with Sean Hannity at the time. "Some surprises come as well, so it is very important that you prepare for those surprises."

Melania Trump released a memoir in October 2024.

After speaking about the dangers of this particular campaign, referencing the two attempts on her husband's life, Melania also said that people with "different perspectives" and beliefs need to learn to "respect" each other's freedom of speech and "individuality" more.

"I think it's very important that ideas are heard, that we have very, very straightforward communications, and we share the idea with debate," she continued. "Because I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country. I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues."

