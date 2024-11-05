Donald Trump Rants Oprah Winfrey 'Should Be Ashamed of Herself' After Rallying for Kamala Harris
Donald Trump slammed Oprah Winfrey after she implied he was a direct threat to democracy at a Kamala Harris rally earlier this week.
Shortly after casting his vote in the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, Trump spoke with reporters and said her remarks were "ridiculous."
"I was on her last show or one of her last shows and they pick the biggest people and all of that and made a big deal, and actually, I’m disappointed," he said. "I think Oprah has become a major divider in our country, and I think frankly, she should be ashamed of herself."
The 78-year-old also referenced a letter Winfrey had written him in 2000 that included a quip about them teaming up politically before taking aim at Fox News for airing the footage of her rally appearance.
"You know who else should be ashamed? Fox. Because I’ve seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement and I think it’s a disgrace what Fox does," he ranted. "Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump. They aren’t pro-Trump at all. They’ve put Oprah on all morning long."
As OK! previously reported, Winfrey encouraged Harris supporters to get out there and vote at a Monday, November 4, campaign rally in Philadelphia.
"Listen, I know that some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised, and maybe inconsequential. Nothing could be further from the truth," she told the crowd. "Every single vote, every one is going to matter."
"Sit this one out? We don’t get to sit this one out," she added. "If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again."
Winfrey appeared to be referencing comments Trump made that seemed to imply there would not be another U.S. election if he won the White House.
"Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won't have to do it anymore," he said at a July summit. "Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won't have to vote anymore."
However, Trump later claimed he'd been referencing the fact that Christians "vote in very small percentages" in presidential elections.
"Christians do not vote well," he said. "Why? I don’t know. Maybe they’re disappointed in things that are happening. I say, ‘You don’t vote.’ I’m saying, ‘Go out — you must vote.’"