Donald Trump Rants Oprah Winfrey 'Should Be Ashamed of Herself' After Rallying for Kamala Harris

Winfrey appeared to be referencing comments Trump made that seemed to imply there would not be another U.S. election if he won the White House.

"Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won't have to do it anymore," he said at a July summit. "Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won't have to vote anymore."

However, Trump later claimed he'd been referencing the fact that Christians "vote in very small percentages" in presidential elections.

"Christians do not vote well," he said. "Why? I don’t know. Maybe they’re disappointed in things that are happening. I say, ‘You don’t vote.’ I’m saying, ‘Go out — you must vote.’"