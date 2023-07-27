Is Donald Trump to Blame for Hunter Biden's Potential Plea Deal Being Stalled?
On Wednesday, July 26, Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two minor crimes and avoid jail time — but his plea deal fell through at the last minute.
Details of the proposed deal have now been made public.
Under Biden's tentative agreement, he would plead guilty to failing to pay taxes and also agree to a "diversion agreement," which meant he wouldn't have to plead guilty to illegally owning a gun while being a known drug user.
The deal also stated that for over two years, he wouldn't use guns or take drugs — otherwise the agreement could be void.
The deal hit a snag for a few reasons, including that it didn't protect Biden from being charged in the future over the investigation into his shady business deals.
One outlet noted there was particular concern that if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, he could try to revoke the trouble First Son's probation — though the ex-POTUS isn't actually identified by name in the documents.
When the judge asked Biden if he would plead guilty knowing he could be charged again, he replied, "no." Though prosecutors claimed that was always part of the agreement, Biden's legal team said they "misunderstood," leading them to rip up the docs.
In the plea deal documents, which were obtained by Politico, it reads, "If the United States believes that a knowing material breach of this Agreement hag occurred, it may seek a determination by the United States District Judge for the District of Delaware with responsibility for the supervision of this Agreement."
- Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Shattered: First Son Still Under Active Investigation, Could Be Hit With Future Charges
- Kevin McCarthy Hints House Will Launch Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden's Alleged Link to Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings
- Hunter Biden Dialed in Dad Joe Biden During Calls With International Business Partners, Ex-Colleague to Testify This Week
"Upon notice to Biden, the United States may seek a determination on a preponderance of the evidence presented to such District Judge. Biden shall have the right to present evidence to rebut any such claim in such proceeding," it continued. "If after that process the judge overseeing such process makes a final determination that Biden committed a knowing material breach of this Agreement, then the United States may elect from the following remedies depending on the nature and seriousness of the breach…"
The judge objected, explaining those determinations are usually under the influence of the executive branch.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The two sides now have to hash things out and come to an agreement.
As OK! reported, Trump was outraged when it was revealed that Hunter would likely avoid a prison sentence.
"Wow!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!"
Mediaite, Politico and the Washington Post reported on Biden's potential plea deal.