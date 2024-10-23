"Of course. Trump’s cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself. Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren… himself," one person captioned the snapshot of Trump on a plane surrounded by a few young men.

People couldn't help but point out how obsessed Trump is with himself. One person wrote, "Because the Dictator loves himself," while another said, "Narcissist to the core."

A third person added, "He is such a narcissist. What a self-absorbed dork!" while another person said, "The person he loves the most in the world... actually the only person he loves in the world... HIMSELF."