'Narcissist to the Core': Donald Trump Blasted for Having a Photo of Himself as His Phone Lock Screen
Donald Trump seems to be his biggest fan!
In a new photo, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president was exposed for having a photo of himself as the background on his cell phone.
"Of course. Trump’s cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself. Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren… himself," one person captioned the snapshot of Trump on a plane surrounded by a few young men.
People couldn't help but point out how obsessed Trump is with himself. One person wrote, "Because the Dictator loves himself," while another said, "Narcissist to the core."
A third person added, "He is such a narcissist. What a self-absorbed dork!" while another person said, "The person he loves the most in the world... actually the only person he loves in the world... HIMSELF."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is rarely seen out with his wife, Melania Trump.
He previously revealed why his wife stays away from the campaign trail.
Donald has been seen with several women, including his senior advisor Alina Habba, in addition to conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.
In September, people on social media started to wonder why Melania is so MIA after a clip of Alina giving herself a tour of Donald's plane showed up online.
"Where’s Melania? Why isn't she campaigning with the Donald?" the Republicans Against Trump account wrote above the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"If your spouse can't campaign with you, then that tells a lot about you as a candidate. His wife doesn't want him to be president because of how dangerous he is to our country," another person penned below the clip.
"Simple: because she hates him," a third chimed in.
Though Donald claims his wife doesn't like to be in the spotlight, ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed Melania simply doesn't want to be around her hubby. “Nobody wants [Kamala Harris] to win more than me,” he explained during a recent podcast appearance. “Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates [Donald].”
“I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard," he added. “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania. I've met one person that actually hates Trump more than Melania.”