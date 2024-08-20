Flying Solo: Donald Trump Boards Plane to Michigan by Himself as Wife Melania Continues to Skip Out on Campaign Trail — Watch
Donald Trump is continuing to travel all over the country for his 2024 campaign — without Melania Trump by his side.
On Tuesday, August 20, the Republican nominee, 78, was seen boarding his plane to head to Michigan — where he will be holding a rally — alone, as his wife, 54, has distanced herself from political life.
"Trump heads to Michigan. Another day on the road without his beloved wife Melania, who will miss him terribly," Ron Filipkowski wrote alongside a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Social media users had quite a lot to say about Donald's solo outing, with one writing, "I would say it must be a lonely existence, but the truth of the matter is he's with the person he loves the most...Himself."
"Poor guy can't afford his wife's appearance fee," a second person chimed in.
"Melania must be so happy that she never sees Trump. One day we will all be Melania. One day..." a third added.
The former president recently gave a bizarre answer when asked about Melania's reaction to his assassination attempt since she was not present at the ill-fated event. "She was watching … she was watching live, it was all over the place, it was on television, it was on your network, but it was all over the place and she was watching," he told Laura Ingraham last month during a candid interview.
"And I asked her that, I mean I wasn't there, I was on the ground — when the world started to, when you could talk to people and said, 'So what was your feeling,' and she was ah, she can't really even talk about it..." continued Donald, who married the former model in 2005.
"Which is OK, because that means she likes me or she loves me. Let's say if she could talk about it freely, that would be, I'm not so sure which is better but ah, she either likes or loves me, that's nice," the businessman said.
Melania, who chose not to speak at the Republican National Convention earlier this summer, only addressed her husband's shooting in a formal statement that read, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."
"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," she added. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."