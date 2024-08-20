Flying Solo: Donald Trump Boards Plane to Michigan by Himself as Wife Melania Continues to Skip Out on Campaign Trail — Watch

"Melania must be so happy that she never sees Trump. One day we will all be Melania. One day..." a third added.

The former president recently gave a bizarre answer when asked about Melania's reaction to his assassination attempt since she was not present at the ill-fated event. "She was watching … she was watching live, it was all over the place, it was on television, it was on your network, but it was all over the place and she was watching," he told Laura Ingraham last month during a candid interview.

"And I asked her that, I mean I wasn't there, I was on the ground — when the world started to, when you could talk to people and said, 'So what was your feeling,' and she was ah, she can't really even talk about it..." continued Donald, who married the former model in 2005.