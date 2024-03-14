Prince Harry Slammed for His 'Deplorable' Response to Kate Middleton's Health Challenges
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to attend engagements as the public continues to worry about Kate Middleton's health.
Royal expert Michael Cole slammed the Duke of Sussex for his lack of a response amid the Princess of Wales' recovery period.
“Even in families where there is a falling out, when people are really up against it, even the worst rows are patched up," Cole said on GB News. “I think it is quite deplorable when it’s Prince Harry, who was so close to his brother and the Princess of Wales."
Aside from Harry not commenting on Kate's condition publicly, he is scheduled to attend The Diana Awards ceremony virtually on Thursday, March 14 — but once Prince William leaves the premises.
“I cannot stop thinking about their mother, the late, much missed Diana. She would be so upset about this," the commentator continued. “She thought those boys would always be there for each other. To see what has happened, she would be distressed in the extreme. I am so glad she is not here to see it because it would break her heart.”
OK! previously reported PR professional Ryan McCormick believes Kate's condition will become a catalyst for the Sussexes to end their feud with the Wales.
"Meghan and Harry now have a golden opportunity to not only accelerate healing their riff with the royal family but to restore some of their likability in the eyes of the public," McCormick told an outlet. "If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defense of Kate."
"Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she's definitely more familiar with it than Kate," the professional added. "The Duchess could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes."
During her time as a royal, Meghan was criticized by the press, and Kate is under great scrutiny for returning to social media with an edited photo.
"The controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo has now become a full-blown PR crisis," McCormick said.
"Some sites have listed up to 18 noticeable edits including a missing wedding ring," he added. "The only thing I haven't seen yet is evidence of Kate's face and skin complexion being changed (which could imply a coverup to the true nature of her health). Whomever released the image may want to consider another career."
Anti-monarchist Graham Smith suggested that The Firm's response to Kate's blunder shows their lack of awareness.
“Kate’s statement answers no questions. We can all see the photo has been edited,” Smith told an outlet. "The question is why? Why haven’t they released the original photo? A statement parsed via the press office of Prince William which says nothing and explains nothing shows a general disregard for the public."