Donald Trump Boasts About How 'Women Love Me' as His Wife Melania Stays Away From the Campaign Trail
Donald Trump continues to make bold statements.
During the right-wing leader's recent Pennsylvania rally, he claimed to the crowd that there was one specific voting demographic that he thought he had locked up — females.
"Somebody said women don't like Donald Trump. I said, I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them. I love them," Trump, 78, told the audience at the political event.
Social media went wild, with one female user writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We hate you. More than you could ever know."
"No, he doesn't. We are just there for one purpose, and then we can be disposed of," a second added.
The weird claim comes as the former President's wife, Melania Trump, has been noticeably missing from the campaign trail as Donald tries to get back into the White House.
The former First Lady, 54, has stayed mostly private since her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention and when she addressed the public after her spouse was nearly assassinated in July.
"She was watching … she was watching live, it was all over the place, it was on television, it was on your network, but it was all over the place and she was watching," the businessman said of Melania's reaction to the harrowing situation during an interview.
"And I asked her that, I mean I wasn't there, I was on the ground — when the world started to, when you could talk to people and said, 'So what was your feeling,' and she was ah, she can't really even talk about it..." Donald continued. "Which is OK, because that means she likes me or she loves me. Let's say if she could talk about it freely, that would be, I'm not so sure which is better but ah, she either likes or loves me, that's nice.'"
The former model, who wed the Republican in 2005, released a statement about the shooting on Instagram explaining, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."
"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," she added. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."