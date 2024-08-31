Donald Trump Boasts About How 'Women Love Me' as His Wife Melania Stays Away From the Campaign Trail

"Somebody said women don't like Donald Trump. I said, I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them. I love them," Trump, 78, told the audience at the political event.

Social media went wild, with one female user writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We hate you. More than you could ever know."

"No, he doesn't. We are just there for one purpose, and then we can be disposed of," a second added.