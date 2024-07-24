Donald Trump Plans to Stop Holding Rallies at Outdoor Venues After Near-Death Assassination Attempt: Source
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to make changes to where he would hold his future rallies following an assassination attempt during an outdoor rally in Butler, Penn., earlier this month.
Sources familiar with his campaign's plans revealed that Trump will no longer hold large outdoor rallies, opting instead for indoor events or potentially smaller outdoor gatherings in controlled environments.
Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, refrained from commenting on the specifics of the security measures, directing inquiries to the Secret Service. However, the Secret Service has yet to provide any official statement regarding the matter.
The decision to alter rally venues coincides with the resignation of the Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, who took full responsibility for the security breach in Pennsylvania.
Security concerns stem from 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempt to assassinate Trump on July 13 at the Butler rally, resulting in the death of a rallygoer and injurying two others.
As OK! previously reported, Crooks was spotted and clocked as a "suspicious person" by security at the rally before the shooting occurred.
Bodycam footage showed several Secret Service members identifying the would-be assassin's body and confirmed he was the "threat" they were warned about.
Crooks hinted at his plans to assassinate the former president on an online gaming platform known as Steam days before the infamous Pennsylvania rally.
"July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds," Crooks allegedly posted on Steam, "the ultimate destination for playing, discussing and creating games," the site reads.
In addition to discovering the now-dead shooter's threatening statement on the platform, law enforcement investigators reportedly found various searches from July on Crooks' laptop with the keywords "Trump, Biden, when is DNC convention and July 13 Trump rally," according to the outlet.
Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of his safety since the incident, noting a sense of security during a recent walkthrough before his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Despite initial plans for an outdoor event before the convention speech being scrapped due to the assassination attempt, Trump discussed his experience at an indoor rally held in Michigan over the weekend during an interview with Newsmax.
"Do I feel safe? Yeah, I have to feel safe. Otherwise, I guess, I wouldn’t be able to do this stuff," he told the network.
In the midst of these developments, Trump's team is now focused on reassessing security protocols and exploring safer options for engaging with supporters.
NBC News reported on Crooks.