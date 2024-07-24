OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Plans to Stop Holding Rallies at Outdoor Venues After Near-Death Assassination Attempt: Source

Photo of former President Donald Trump at rally.
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to make changes to where he would hold his future rallies following an assassination attempt during an outdoor rally in Butler, Penn., earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump stop holding rallies outdoor venues assassination attempt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump plans on moving away from outdoor rallies after his recent near-death experience.

Sources familiar with his campaign's plans revealed that Trump will no longer hold large outdoor rallies, opting instead for indoor events or potentially smaller outdoor gatherings in controlled environments.

Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, refrained from commenting on the specifics of the security measures, directing inquiries to the Secret Service. However, the Secret Service has yet to provide any official statement regarding the matter.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump stop holding rallies outdoor venues assassination attempt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks pictured above.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision to alter rally venues coincides with the resignation of the Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, who took full responsibility for the security breach in Pennsylvania.

Security concerns stem from 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempt to assassinate Trump on July 13 at the Butler rally, resulting in the death of a rallygoer and injurying two others.

As OK! previously reported, Crooks was spotted and clocked as a "suspicious person" by security at the rally before the shooting occurred.

Bodycam footage showed several Secret Service members identifying the would-be assassin's body and confirmed he was the "threat" they were warned about.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump stop holding rallies outdoor venues assassination attempt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump after being shot in the ear at the rally in Butler, Penn.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Crooks hinted at his plans to assassinate the former president on an online gaming platform known as Steam days before the infamous Pennsylvania rally.

"July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds," Crooks allegedly posted on Steam, "the ultimate destination for playing, discussing and creating games," the site reads.

In addition to discovering the now-dead shooter's threatening statement on the platform, law enforcement investigators reportedly found various searches from July on Crooks' laptop with the keywords "Trump, Biden, when is DNC convention and July 13 Trump rally," according to the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump stop holding rallies outdoor venues assassination attempt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's team plan on beefing up security moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of his safety since the incident, noting a sense of security during a recent walkthrough before his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement

Despite initial plans for an outdoor event before the convention speech being scrapped due to the assassination attempt, Trump discussed his experience at an indoor rally held in Michigan over the weekend during an interview with Newsmax.

"Do I feel safe? Yeah, I have to feel safe. Otherwise, I guess, I wouldn’t be able to do this stuff," he told the network.

In the midst of these developments, Trump's team is now focused on reassessing security protocols and exploring safer options for engaging with supporters.

NBC News reported on Crooks.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.