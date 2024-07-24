Donald Trump Plans to Stop Holding Rallies at Outdoor Venues After Near-Death Assassination Attempt: Source

The decision to alter rally venues coincides with the resignation of the Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, who took full responsibility for the security breach in Pennsylvania.

Security concerns stem from 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempt to assassinate Trump on July 13 at the Butler rally, resulting in the death of a rallygoer and injurying two others.

As OK! previously reported, Crooks was spotted and clocked as a "suspicious person" by security at the rally before the shooting occurred.

Bodycam footage showed several Secret Service members identifying the would-be assassin's body and confirmed he was the "threat" they were warned about.