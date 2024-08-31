'There's No Way He'll Make It to November': Donald Trump, 78, Sparks Concern for 'Looking Off' During Appearance
Will Donald Trump be alive to win or lose in November?
On Friday, August 30, a close-up photo of the former president, 78, looking particularly old went viral, leaving many concerned for the Republican.
In the image, Trump appeared extra wrinkly as he squinted his eyes while speaking to a crowd. In response, trolls came after the father-of-five.
“He absolutely looks like he could go at any time. Something is off with his appearance,” one user declared, while another added, “That is what happens when leaving a bullfrog in the sunlight without water for a long period of time.”
A third dissed, “D---. He might not make it to next Wednesday,” as one more stated, “He looks like an old tired drag queen.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was last ridiculed online for his embarrassing dance moves after a clip of him busting a move at his rally went viral.
As Trump wiggled to The Peanuts theme, haters called him "lazy" and "awkward.”
"Anyone think this is hysterical? He's so awkward I almost feel bad for him... almost," someone pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "I know the man's in his 70s, but how can someone be THAT bad at dancing? He looks like a dying fish flopping around up there."
A third individual uploaded a Peanuts GIF, adding, "Say what you will about the man, he actually matches up with the animation pretty well."
All the bashing of Trump comes at a pivotal time in his campaign against rival Kamala Harris.
On August 28, Trump shared a distasteful and offensive post about Harris and former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton on Truth Social.
"Funny how b---jobs impacted both their careers differently," Trump penned, referencing former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and Kamala's previous relationship with California politician Willie Brown.
In response, many fired back at Trump for the low blow.
"Woman-hating fear monger," one person declared, as another noted, "Donald Trump posts a disgusting sexual and misogynistic meme on Truth Social. This is the kind of person he is. Remember that when it’s time to vote."
Someone else added: "Not only is this disgusting and false, it ignores the fact that he is the one who is a sexual pervert and adjudicated rapist," referring to Trump being held liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll.
One more individual stated, "What a pig."