Donald Trump Bragged About Getting Intimate With Stormy Daniels After Meeting Her at Golf Tournament, Claims Source

Source: mega
By:

May 29 2024, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Though Donald Trump claims he never got intimate with Stormy Daniels, a celebrity athlete who played the tournament where the two met is saying otherwise.

According to the source, who spoke to The Daily Beast on condition of anonymity, said he was close to the ex-president, 77, and Daniels, 45, when they interacted at the 2006 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Source: mega

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump allegedly had an affair.

The insider claimed Trump bragged about doing the dirty deed with the blonde beauty. “It was clear to me and everyone who heard him that he was talking about Stormy,” the athlete said, adding that Trump encouraged other celebrities to have s-- with her, behavior he described as "crass," "gross" and "stupid."

“He’d say all these things like, ‘You’ve gotta bang a p--- star, it’s incredible,’ and, ‘It added 20 yards to my drive today,’” the insider, who has not shared his story until now, claimed.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.

In response to the claims, Trump's team fought back.

“The Biden campaign is in freakout mode and will try anything to cling to power,” Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said. “Crooked Joe Biden is a failed president trying to distract from his disastrous tenure. Publishing lies, rumors and innuendos are the hallmarks of losing campaigns and desperate failing media outlets trying to stay afloat. It’s time to Make America Great Again and re-elect President Trump.”

Source: mega

Stormy Daniels took the stand in the trial, claiming they didn't use a condom.

Donald Trump
As OK! previously reported, Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial, as he's accused of paying off Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst prior to the 2016 election.

While on the stand, Daniels explained how the two met after meeting at the golf tournament.

Source: mega

Donald Trump denies getting intimate with the actress.

The two had dinner before Daniels was "startled" to find Trump in his bed with little to no clothes on.

It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."

She later testified they spoke about using protection — but they ended up forgoing the condom.

"You cannot work unless you have a test," she told him about how the industry she's in requires her to be tested every 30 days, adding that the current requirement is two weeks. "Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege. But, yes, I have every test that I have ever done for the last X amount of years ... I never tested positive for anything."

