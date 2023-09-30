Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Cognitive Abilities During Scathing Speech: ‘Where Am I?’
Donald Trump took a shot at Joe Biden’s mental health!
On Friday, September 29, the former president impersonated the 80-year-old during his speech in Anaheim, Calif.
Before slamming the current commander-in-chief for concerns over his cognitive abilities, Trump blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom.
“Gavin has become Crooked Joe Biden’s top surrogate, I think, because he doesn’t think Biden is going to make it. That’s why he’s doing it. He doesn’t think he’s going to make it, and it won’t be him so easy. He’s gonna have a big fight,” he began.
“However, because there will be a lot of Democrats competing, it’s going to be very interesting, but let’s see. Look, some people say Biden is going to make it. Does anybody think he’s going to make it to the starting gate?” the Republican politician continued.
In response, the crowd of fans shouted “No!” to the 77-year-old’s question. Trump then went on to imitate Biden.
“I mean, the guy can’t find his way off of a stage. Look, here’s a stage. Here’s the stage. I’ve never seen this stupid stage before, right? I’ve never seen it. But if I walk left, there’s a stair, and if I walk right, there’s a stair. And this guy gets up,” he noted, before looking confused and waddling around saying, “‘Where am I?'”
“'Where the hell am I? Where am I?'” he mocked. “Nah, he’s terrible. Terrible. You know, I’m much tougher on him than I used to be.”
Trump continued to bash the father-of-four: “Out of respect for the office, I was never like, ‘He’s the most corrupt president, the most incompetent president we’ve ever had,’ but when they indicted me, and then again and again and again — I was never indicted. Now I’m setting records. Al Capone was not indicted so much. Alphonse Capone. If you looked at Al Capone in the wrong way, he’d kill you. He was not indicted like me.”
“But I used to talk relatively nicely about him. I wouldn’t go out of my way, I wouldn’t say the things I say now. Now I’m just all in because these people are bad, and they’re dangerous, and we have to stop it. I wouldn’t say what I say now. I never did. I joke, I’d have a little fun with it,” Trump insisted.
The father-of-five concluded: “I call him the worst president in history, I call him the most corrupt president in history, and I call him the most incompetent president. Other than that, he’s doing a fabulous job I think, ladies and gentlemen.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump's impression came after Biden caused public concern regarding his mental fitness. Many have claimed the 46th president could have dementia or Alzheimer's disease.