Politics Donald Trump Brags About Weighing More Than a UFC Fighter During Rally: 'Tremendous Physical Advantage' Source: MEGA Donald Trump said weighing more than UFC fighter Bo Nickal left him at an 'advantage.' Lesley Abravanel June 24 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a rambling rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 24, President Donald Trump compared himself to a UFC fighter, bragging that he weighed more and was himself a great athlete. The 80-year-old POTUS made the remarks about 30-year-old UFC middleweight and former NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal during a rally in Reading, Penn. The two stood on stage together, and Trump remarked that because he weighs more than Nickal, he possessed a "tremendous physical advantage.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump compared his athleticism to that of a UFC fighter.

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Trump: I weigh more than that UFC fighter, therefore I have a tremendous physical advantage over him. I’m a great athlete pic.twitter.com/KkmZFLzmjv — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 23, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow

“This guy... I’m thinking, you know, I’m a similar size. I’m — actually, I weigh more than he does, actually, so, therefore, I have a tremendous physical advantage over him," Trump said about the 30-year-old MMA fighter, who fought at the White House UFC Freedom 250 fight on June 14, defeating Kyle Daukaus in the first round. Trump is officially listed at 6'3" and 238 pounds, while Nickal competes as a middleweight, standing 6'1" and typically weighing around 186 pounds.

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'I'm a Great Golfer'

Source: MEGA 'I'm a great athlete,' the president declared.

Despite his athletic claims, Trump conceded that “his muscles are slightly harder and slightly younger — he’s a lot younger. But I think I can do it because I’m a great athlete." “He knows I’m a very good golfer,” the senior POTUS added. “And, uh, I’m much better off on the golf course against him than I am on the wrestling mat.” Social media pounced on the comments, with retired DOJ staffer Marie Blanchard noting, “His fascination with men is concerning”— a nod to his recent comments about a male reporter's good looks, among other things. “He's an obese 80-year-old Grandpa who eats junk food every day,” said another.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised the UFC fighter for going 'virtually undefeated.'

Trump continued to heap praise on the fighter, adding, “But he went virtually undefeated — I mean, he went four years, he was the top wrestler. Bo Nickal went... I mean, you couldn’t defeat the guy.” Trump’s weight comments come as a media report from STAT News revealed that the FDA and drugmaker Eli Lilly granted "compassionate use" access for an experimental triple-hormone obesity drug called retatrutide. The approval was fast-tracked for an unnamed, highly connected 79-year-old man suffering from severe obesity, sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continues to fuel health fears.