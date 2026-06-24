or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Brags About Weighing More Than a UFC Fighter During Rally: 'Tremendous Physical Advantage'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Bo Nickal.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said weighing more than UFC fighter Bo Nickal left him at an 'advantage.'

June 24 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a rambling rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 24, President Donald Trump compared himself to a UFC fighter, bragging that he weighed more and was himself a great athlete.

The 80-year-old POTUS made the remarks about 30-year-old UFC middleweight and former NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal during a rally in Reading, Penn.

The two stood on stage together, and Trump remarked that because he weighs more than Nickal, he possessed a "tremendous physical advantage.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Donald Trump compared his athleticism to that of a UFC fighter.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump compared his athleticism to that of a UFC fighter.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Source: @HQNewsNow

“This guy... I’m thinking, you know, I’m a similar size. I’m — actually, I weigh more than he does, actually, so, therefore, I have a tremendous physical advantage over him," Trump said about the 30-year-old MMA fighter, who fought at the White House UFC Freedom 250 fight on June 14, defeating Kyle Daukaus in the first round.

Trump is officially listed at 6'3" and 238 pounds, while Nickal competes as a middleweight, standing 6'1" and typically weighing around 186 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm a Great Golfer'

Image of 'I'm a great athlete,' the president declared.
Source: MEGA

'I'm a great athlete,' the president declared.

Despite his athletic claims, Trump conceded that “his muscles are slightly harder and slightly younger — he’s a lot younger. But I think I can do it because I’m a great athlete."

“He knows I’m a very good golfer,” the senior POTUS added. “And, uh, I’m much better off on the golf course against him than I am on the wrestling mat.”

Social media pounced on the comments, with retired DOJ staffer Marie Blanchard noting, “His fascination with men is concerning”— a nod to his recent comments about a male reporter's good looks, among other things.

“He's an obese 80-year-old Grandpa who eats junk food every day,” said another.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump praised the UFC fighter for going 'virtually undefeated.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised the UFC fighter for going 'virtually undefeated.'

Trump continued to heap praise on the fighter, adding, “But he went virtually undefeated — I mean, he went four years, he was the top wrestler. Bo Nickal went... I mean, you couldn’t defeat the guy.”

Trump’s weight comments come as a media report from STAT News revealed that the FDA and drugmaker Eli Lilly granted "compassionate use" access for an experimental triple-hormone obesity drug called retatrutide.

The approval was fast-tracked for an unnamed, highly connected 79-year-old man suffering from severe obesity, sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension.

Image of Donald Trump continues to fuel health fears.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump continues to fuel health fears.

Because Trump turned 80 years old on June 14, and fits some of the demographic criteria, media outlets heavily questioned whether the drug was for him.

However, the White House aggressively pushed back on the rumor, stating explicitly that the application "was not for the President.”

In a media interview, Trump denied ever taking mainstream GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Wegovy or Ozempic. He noted, however, "I probably should.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.