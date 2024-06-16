Donald Trump Butchers White House Physician's Name While Claiming Joe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline: Watch
Perhaps Donald Trump should be worried about his own mental state before coming after Joe Biden’s.
In a clip from Saturday, June 15, the former president butchered white house physician Ronny Jackson’s name while speaking about Biden’s cognitive decline to a crowd in Detroit, Mich.
Despite meeting the medical professional many times, the 78-year-old said, “Does everyone know Ronny Johnson? He was the White House doctor and he told me I was the healthiest president he feels in history. So I liked him very much.”
“Trump forgets Ronny Jackson's name while attacking Biden for purported cognitive decline,” one X user penned alongside the viral video.
In response, another individual noted, “Ronny Johnson? The guy was his White House physician. He’s been at tons of rallies. He went to court with him in NYC. He forgot his name?”
In the comments section, other people mocked the father-of-five for his memory lapse.
“Luckily, the doctor's name was not part of the test,” one person said, while another added, “Ronny has been giving him too many new pills.”
“Hilarious, especially with him sitting right there,” a third pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s mistake came after Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, shared his thoughts on Trump’s mental abilities amid rumors he has exhibited signs of dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," the professional said of Trump confusing Barack Obama with Biden.
"If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dr. Dodes added.
A second medical expert, Dr. John Gartner, said in an interview, "Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma. But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."
On Friday, June 14, while speaking at his West Palm Beach, Fla., rally, Trump made another gaffe regarding basic geography.
In the speech about immigration, Trump said, “They’re coming from countries not just South America, but Venezuela,” despite Venezuela being a country within South America.
“Trump wouldn’t pass testing at a First Grade level,” one user said, while another joked, “OMG he’s brilliant! NOT!”
A third individual wondered, "Can Trump point out the U.S.A. in a world map?"
“Trump is slipping mentally. Very easy to see here,” a fourth declared of the Republican.