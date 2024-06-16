Donald Trump Butchers White House Physician's Name While Claiming Joe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline: Watch

"If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dr. Dodes added.

A second medical expert, Dr. John Gartner, said in an interview, "Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma. But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."

On Friday, June 14, while speaking at his West Palm Beach, Fla., rally, Trump made another gaffe regarding basic geography.