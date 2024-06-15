'Trump Wouldn't Pass Testing at a First Grade Level': Ex-Prez Slammed for Not Knowing Venezuela Is in South America During Florida Rally
Donald Trump is not smarter than a fifth grader!
On Friday, June 14, after speaking at his West Palm Beach Fla., rally, the former president was bashed by trolls for not knowing basic geography.
While discussing the topic of immigration, Trump said, “They’re coming from countries not just South America, but Venezuela,” despite Venezuela being a country within South America.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after the 78-year-old for his ignorant remark in response to the viral clip.
“Trump wouldn’t pass testing at a First Grade level,” one user stated, while another dissed, “OMG he’s brilliant! NOT!”
A third individual asked, "Can Trump point out the U.S.A. in a world map?"
“Trump is slipping mentally. Very easy to see here,” a fourth said of the Republican — who has been rumored to be struggling with signs of Dementia.
As OK! previously reported, Trump not only couldn't impress those online, but he also couldn't make an impact when he met with top CEOs on Thursday, June 13, at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting.
“Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” one CEO told CNBC, noting how he didn't have a plan if he makes it into the Oval Office again.
Other CEOs “said that [Trump] was remarkably meandering, could not keep a straight thought [and] was all over the map,” CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin reported on Friday, June 14, on the network's Squawk Box.
- 'The View' Host and Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Ex-Prez Would Propose 'Executing' People During White House Meetings
- Donald Trump Fails to Impress Room Full of Top CEOs as Ex-President Has No Idea 'What He's Talking About'
- Who Will Die First? President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Lifespans Predicted by Actuary
Sorkin added that some businessmen "walked into the meeting being Trump supporter-ish or thinking that they might be leaning in that direction."
"These were people who I think might have been actually predisposed to [Trump but] actually walked out of the room less predisposed," he continued.
Sorkin shared, “At one point, he discussed his plan to bring the corporate tax rate down from 21 percent to 20 percent … and was asked about why he had chosen 20 percent. And he said, ‘Well, it’s a round number.’”
“That unto itself had a number of CEOs shaking their heads,” he stated.
Additionally, the ex-prez's energy levels were reportedly not at their normal capacity. However, Trump's camp denied these claims.
"President Trump was warmly received by everyone in the room and was commended for his policy proposals on deregulation and tax cuts," the communications director for the Trump presidential campaign, Steven Cheung, declared.
After his many gaffes, one doctor recently speculated that Trump may be suffering from Dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," he remarked.