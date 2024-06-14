Exposed! Donald Trump Admits He's Had One of His Speeches 'Rewritten With AI': 'Powerful Stuff'
Donald Trump revealed he didn't write one of his speeches before suggesting that speechwriters might be replaced with new technology in the future.
"What it does is so crazy. Now, it can also be really used for good. I mean, things can happen. I had a speech rewritten by AI out there, one of the top people. He said, 'Oh, you’re gonna make a speech.' He goes click click click, and like 15 seconds later he shows me my speech, written so beautifully, I said, 'I’m gonna use this.' I’ve never seen anything like it," the 78-year-old told Logan Paul during the recent episode of his podcast, "Impaulsive."
“It’s really powerful stuff, AI, so let’s see how it all works out," the ex-president, who was recently found guilty in falsifying business records related to his hush money case, said.
Co-host Mike Majlak then asked Trump: “What did you say to your speech writer after that? You’re fired?”
Trump then looked to the camera and seemingly gave a shout-out to his speechwriter Vince Haley: “You’re fired, Vince!”
Trump then continued to rave about what AI might look like in the future. “This was so crazy. It took it and it made it unbelievable, and it’s so fast. You just say, ‘I’m writing a speech about these two young, beautiful men that are great fighters, and sort of great at a lot of things, and tell me about them and say some nice things.’ And then it comes out," he said.
He concluded, “It comes out with the most beautiful writing, so one industry I think that will be gone are these wonderful speechwriters. I’ve never seen anything like it, and so quickly. A manner of literally minutes, it’s done. It’s a little bit scary.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Trump also spoke about if he believes in aliens.
"I’ve had actually meetings on it, and they will tell you there’s something going on," Trump claimed. “It makes sense that there could be. I’ve never been convinced, even despite that. You know, for some reason, it’s just not my thing, but a lot of people believe that it’s true."
He then touched upon how there are many people living in the U.S. without documentation. “I know there are illegal aliens out there, but those are the ones that come through the border. We have plenty of them. Those are the ones I know. When you say aliens, I say, ‘Are they illegal aliens?’ These [extraterrestrials] might be illegal, but we don’t wanna test them because if they can go four times faster, we’re not gonna test them," he joked.