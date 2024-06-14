Exposed! Donald Trump Admits He's Had One of His Speeches 'Rewritten With AI': 'Powerful Stuff'

Donald Trump revealed he didn't write one of his speeches before suggesting that speechwriters might be replaced with new technology in the future.

"What it does is so crazy. Now, it can also be really used for good. I mean, things can happen. I had a speech rewritten by AI out there, one of the top people. He said, 'Oh, you’re gonna make a speech.' He goes click click click, and like 15 seconds later he shows me my speech, written so beautifully, I said, 'I’m gonna use this.' I’ve never seen anything like it," the 78-year-old told Logan Paul during the recent episode of his podcast, "Impaulsive."