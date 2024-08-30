or
'Repulsive' Donald Trump Called Out for His 'Creepy' Comments About Rallygoer's 'Beautiful Young Daughter'

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump called out a young woman at his rally.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for his "unsettling" off-the-cuff comments about a rallygoer and their daughter during his speech in Michigan.

donald trump creepy comments rallygoers beautiful young daughter
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called a rallygoer's child a 'beautiful young' girl.

Trump was deep into his rally in Potterville, MI, when he pointed out someone in the crowd and repeated the phrase, "What a beautiful young daughter. What a beautiful young daughter."

Clips of this moment were shared on social media, where several vocal critics pointed out how "creepy" the ex-president sounded when he called out the rallygoer.

Source: @Acyn/X
One user shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, where they wrote, "That was not a simple compliment to a parent about their child. The delivery was seriously creepy. He seems unable to see a young blonde female without making a lascivious sounding comment. It’s a wonder he didn’t mention her potential for dating success when she grows up."

Another user commented, "Trump might be the most repulsive man I've ever seen."

A third person joked, "He's that guy women are afraid to leave their daughters in the woods with and instead choose the bear."

donald trump creepy comments rallygoers beautiful young daughter
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has faced criticism for his history of commenting on women's appearances.

Trump, 78, has a history of making uncomfortable comments about the young women around him — including his own daughter Ivanka Trump, 42.

In March 2006, during an episode of The View, the New York businessman made a remark that led to a lot of people turning their heads.

When a co-host asked how Trump would feel about his daughter posing for Playboy, he said, "Ivanka posing for Playboy would be really disappointing… not really. But it would depend on what was inside the magazine … I don’t think Ivanka would [do a nude shoot] inside the magazine. Although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her."

Over the years, he's also claimed his eldest daughter has a "great body" and once asked, "Is it wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Source: ok!
donald trump creepy comments rallygoers beautiful young daughter
Source: MEGA

Trump is 12 points behind Kamala Harris when it comes to women voters, according to reports.

A lot of women are put off by the former president, both for the way he talks about women and for appointing three Supreme Court judges who ultimately voted to undo Roe v. Wade, eliminating the national right to abortion.

According to recent polls, women are more likely to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris over the ex-prez in the upcoming presidential election.

In fact, YouGov's polls show a 12-point swing in the Democrat's favor, while for men, the same survey swings 9 points in Trump's direction.

