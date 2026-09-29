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Karoline Leavitt Flamed Over Fox News Gaffe as Attack on James Talarico Backfires

James Talarico,Karoline Leavitt’
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt drew online criticism after saying Democrats do '360s' on their policy positions.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was flamed after an appearance on Fox News, where she mixed up her geometry while attempting to criticize Democratic star and aspiring Texas senator, James Talarico.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity on Monday, September 28, the 29-year-old Leavitt took aim at the “incredibly disingenuous” Talarico and missed, saying, “They campaign as moderates. They do 360s on every single policy position they have to try to appeal to common-sense, good-hearted Americans. But then, when they are elected, they govern as complete radical extreme liberal lunatics.”

The comment instantly backfired on social media because a 360-degree turn brings a person completely around to face their original direction, meaning she inadvertently suggested that Democrats ultimately stick to their original policy positions.

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Critics Mock Karoline Leavitt’s Geometry Gaffe

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Karoline Leavitt’
Source: MEGA

Viewers pointed out that a 180-degree turn, rather than a 360-degree turn, describes a complete reversal in position.

Critics and viewers quickly pointed out that the phrase she was looking for to describe a complete reversal or flip-flop is a 180-degree turn.

“Someone needs a lesson in conversational geometry,” one critic blasted. Another mused, “Doing 360? Isn’t that doing the same thing? I mean, had she said doing 180, I would have understood the context.”

This moron doesn’t even realize that she complimented Democrats by saying they always come back to the same position. No wonder she’s on Fox,” said another.

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Karoline Leavitt Doubles Down On Donald Trump Praise

Karoline Leavitt,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt urged Republicans to aggressively campaign against Democrats ahead of the midterm elections while praising Donald Trump.

Not doing any flipping of her own, Leavitt continued to glaze her former boss with praise, saying, “Over the next 36 days, Republicans, and I know President Trump is going to do it, must ruthlessly prosecute the Democrats as who they are.”

“Extreme far-left liberals who want to destroy our economy, want to take away your private property, raise your taxes, take your hard-earned money, abolish prisons, abolish police, open our borders to insane people from all over this world and end America as we know her and love her,” she continued.

Leavitt’s comments come as Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to historic lows, with multiple major polling aggregators and surveys recording the worst numbers of both his first and second terms.

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Donald Trump's Approval Hits New Lows

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen into the low 30s in several September polls, with his net approval reaching -22.4 in the Silver Bulletin tracker.

Driven down by an unpopular war in Iran, skyrocketing gas prices, and a steep cost-of-living crisis, his current standing is lower than almost any president at a comparable point in modern polling history.

Trump most recently hit an absolute low of 29 percent overall approval, with 68 percent of Americans disapproving of his administration in the American Research Group poll.

The Silver Bulletin tracker by Nate Silver puts his net approval rating at -22.4, while The New York Times tracking average has stabilized around 37 percent approval and 60 percent disapproval.

James Talarico Defends His Voting Record

James Talarico
Source: MEGA

James Talarico defended his legislative record while arguing that individual bills can contain provisions he opposes even when he agrees with other parts of the legislation.

When grilled by Fox News regarding his past legislative votes against restrictions on minor gender surgeries and transgender sports, Talarico insisted he has been logically consistent.

"I've been consistent on this issue... As a lawmaker, my job is to try to sift through everything the bill does. And sometimes there's stuff in it that's really harmful, and I have no choice but to oppose the bill as a whole,” he said.

Talarico, meanwhile, holds narrow leads in several late-September polls against his Republican challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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