'Characteristically Dishonest': Jake Tapper Unleashes on Fox News Host Laura Ingraham After She Criticizes CNN's Donald Trump Coverage
Jake Tapper hit back at Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she accused CNN of celebrating the idea of Donald Trump being humiliated at his upcoming arraignment.
"These people are sick," she tweeted on Thursday, August 17, alongside a clip of her slamming CNN journalists on the conservative news network. "How is a mugshot of the former president in any way necessary or in any way good for America?"
Tapper shared her tweet to his own page a few hours later, slamming Ingraham's accusations as "wildly, characteristically dishonest."
"I know facts are a tough concept for the $787.5M defamation settlement channel," he wrote, referring to the Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against the conservative news network. "But in this piece CNN journalists & commentators, including conservatives, stating facts about Trump's legal issues are falsely described as reveling in them."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Monday, August 14, in connection with his attempts to have the 2020 election results in Georgia overturned.
He was hit with 19 felony counts, including: racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
The embattled ex-prez has thus far avoided taking a mugshot and cameras have not been allowed in the courtrooms for his previous arraignments. However, it's been reported Trump will likely be subjected to both of those things at his court hearing in Georgia.
The 77-year-old's outspoken niece, Mary, recently claimed her uncle fears humiliation and that the cameras will leave him with nowhere to hide.
"We’ve been hearing from a lot of people in his inner circle that he is furious all the time. It’s much better to feel angry than it is to feel humiliated or afraid," she explained earlier this week. "But Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy deep down."