Desperate Donald: Trump BEGS Congress to 'Investigate the Political Witch Hunts' Against Him Amid Snowballing Legal Woes
Donald Trump continues to cling to his claims of innocence following his 37-count indictment for allegedly mishandling some of the most sensitive classified documents in the United States after vacating the White House.
The 77-year-old took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, June 22, to plea with Congress to help him as his criminal charges pile up.
"Congress, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control," he wrote in an all-caps social media update.
"This continuing saga is retribution against me for winning and, even more importantly to them, election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election," he continued. "It will be there [sic] updated form of rigging our most important election."
"Look at the polls," he added. "They can't beat me (MAGA) at the ballot box, the only way they can win is to cheat. Stop them now!"
Earlier that day, Trump again called upon Congress to "look at the ever continuing Witch Hunts and ELECTION INTERFERENCE," accusing the "scoundrels in charge" of secretly "planting" evidence into his "perfectly legal Boxes."
"The Radical Left Investigations of me now, Federal, State, and City, are a SCAM and continuation, tightly coordinated with each jurisdiction and run by the now fully exposed as being corrupt and shameless, DOJ & FBI," he ranted in a third post. "The Boxes Hoax, where I come under the NON CRIMINAL Presidential Records Act and have done NOTHING WRONG, has exposed Biden, who is not protected by the PRA because he was not President. He has literally thousands of Boxes, numerous in Chinatown, & containing really bad 'STUFF!'"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was arraigned on Tuesday, June 13, on 37 counts, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
The embattled politician has repeatedly proclaimed he is not guilty, calling the investigation into the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 nothing more than a politically motivated scheme by the DOJ, the Biden Administration and other people who are allegedly out to "get Trump."
However, legal experts have since pointed out that Trump's constant comments on the ongoing investigation are likely doing far more to hurt his case than help it — particularly when it came to his bombshell Fox News interview with Bret Baier.
"It was a disaster, if you are his lawyer," attorney Ty Cobb, who previously worked for Trump, said earlier this week. "And they’ll have more of those, because they won’t be able to keep him quiet."