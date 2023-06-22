Desperate Donald: Trump BEGS Congress to 'Investigate the Political Witch Hunts' Against Him Amid Snowballing Legal Woes

Earlier that day, Trump again called upon Congress to "look at the ever continuing Witch Hunts and ELECTION INTERFERENCE," accusing the "scoundrels in charge" of secretly "planting" evidence into his "perfectly legal Boxes."

"The Radical Left Investigations of me now, Federal, State, and City, are a SCAM and continuation, tightly coordinated with each jurisdiction and run by the now fully exposed as being corrupt and shameless, DOJ & FBI," he ranted in a third post. "The Boxes Hoax, where I come under the NON CRIMINAL Presidential Records Act and have done NOTHING WRONG, has exposed Biden, who is not protected by the PRA because he was not President. He has literally thousands of Boxes, numerous in Chinatown, & containing really bad 'STUFF!'"

