Donald Trump Awkwardly Flubs Words After Dubbing President Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities 'Humiliating'
Donald Trump appeared to mix up his words while poking fun at President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities at a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 18.
During his speech, the embattled ex-prez referenced viral videos of the 81-year-old appearing to stare off into the distance or speak when nobody was there.
"Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage. He’s actually humiliating us," Trump told his crowd of supporters. "You saw what happened this weekend. It’s turning the United States into a total joke all over the world."
"First, he wandered off the G7 in Europe on this stage," he continued. "He looked like he didn’t know where the h--- he was, but he didn’t know where he was. He’s blaming it now on AI. He’s saying– he doesn’t what [sic] AI is, but that’s ok."
Trump then seemingly meant to refer to the edited videos of the president as either "cheap fakes" or "deepfakes" but came up with a different word altogether.
"But Crooked Joe and his handlers are insisting he’s sharper than ever, and they say the videos of Crooked Joe shuffling around are clean fakes," he added. "You know what a clean fake is? They’re deceptively edited."
Trump insisted that the Biden administration claims that all of the POTUS' "mistakes" are just "fakes."
"And I don’t think clean fakes, although they do," the 78-year-old continued. "They do that. They do that. They’re the fake news."
Despite Trump's accusations, it was later revealed one of the videos was purposely cropped to remove the person Biden had been watching, making it appear like he awkwardly was staring into the distance.
This recent flub comes after author Ramin Setoodah alleged Trump has "severe memory issues" after meeting with him six times for research purposes.
"As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things," he said in a recent interview. "He couldn’t even remember me. I think that the American public really needs to see this portrait of Donald Trump, because this shows what he is like and who he is and who he has always been."
However, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed the ex-prez remembered Setoodah, but simply didn't care because he was a "nobody" writer and "insignificant."
"After recognizing the importance of The Apprentice and its significant cultural impact on a global scale, this ‘writer’ has now chosen to allow Trump Derangement Syndrome to rot his brain like so many other losers whose entire existence revolves around President Trump," Cheung said in the statement.