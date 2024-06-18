Donald Trump Awkwardly Flubs Words After Dubbing President Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities 'Humiliating'

This recent flub comes after author Ramin Setoodah alleged Trump has "severe memory issues" after meeting with him six times for research purposes.

"As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things," he said in a recent interview. "He couldn’t even remember me. I think that the American public really needs to see this portrait of Donald Trump, because this shows what he is like and who he is and who he has always been."

