Donald Trump Claims He Was 'Hoodwinked' Into Tense Interview With John Micklethwait: 'I Wasn't Happy About It'

donald trump economy chicago interview hoodwinked
Donald Trump claimed he was 'hoodwinked' into his interview with John Micklethwait.

Oct. 17 2024, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Donald Trump claimed he was "hoodwinked" into his interview with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago this past week.

Donald Trump claimed he was 'hoodwinked' into an interview with

The ex-president, 78, told Patrick Bet-David he thought he was giving a speech, not sitting down for a chat.

“I got hoodwinked to go on that. I was supposed to make a speech in front of the Chicago Economic Club, which is a big deal. It’s a very prestigious place, everything was beautiful. And all of a sudden I understand I’m being interviewed by this gentleman and he’s got a reputation for being about — oh, I’d love to see him do Kamala [Harris]. He should do Kamala. That would be beautiful. But he’s a tough cookie and he’s the chairman of Bloomberg. He’s a big guy so all of a sudden I’m being interviewed, and I wasn’t happy about it because I found out his reputation precedes him,” Trump said.

Donald Trump was slammed for avoiding questions during a Chicago event.

During the heated exchange, Micklethwait confronted Trump about how he plans to add to the national debt, stating that The Wall Street Journal and others argue he's “running up enormous debt.”

"You are making all these promises. The latest ones is car loans. I was actually quite kind to you. I used 7 trillion. The estimate is 15 trillion," Micklethwait said to Trump. "The Wall Street Journal is hardly a communist organization. They criticized you for this too."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump thinks the recent interview went 'great.'

However, Trump wasn't happy with the host, firing back: "But we're going to grow. What does The Wall Street Journal know? They've been wrong about everything. So have you, by the way."

"You're trying to turn this into a debate," Micklethwait replied, to which Trump said, "You're wrong. You've been wrong all your life on this stuff."

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Despite the drama, Trump said the interview was "great" and Micklethwait wasn’t “overly nasty” compared to others who call him out.

“I decided to do it. You have a choice. Walk out and don’t do it and have a scandal or go in and do it and hopefully win or you go and do it and you get killed, which is probably the worst, but it was a great interview actually and he was nasty, but he wasn’t overly nasty,” he said.

