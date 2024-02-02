Donald Trump's Classified Document Case: Special Counsel Jack Smith Investigates Hidden Room at Mar-a-Lago

Smith is prosecuting Trump on charges related to his retention of government documents after leaving the White House.

The indictment alleges that Trump took classified documents and obstructed the government's efforts to retrieve them. He has been charged with more than three dozen counts, including multiple violations of the Espionage Act. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to ABC News, investigators discovered that while Trump's attorney was searching a storage room for classified documents, Trump had the locks changed on a closet.

This alleged attempt to conceal documents from the FBI and his own attorney is a significant aspect of the indictment against Trump.