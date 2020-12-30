Is Chris Harrison giving out his final rose?

The host is building a home in Austin, Texas — which is over 1,000 miles away from where the Bachelor franchises film in Los Angeles, Calif. — to live in with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima.

As OK! previously reported, the 49-year-old gave up his hosting duties during Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette in order to drop his oldest son, Joshua, off at college.

However, people were less than thrilled when Harrison left the locked-down set to go to Texas. “One the one hand, it is very sweet that Chris wants to be with his son on such an important day, but on the other this is totally selfish,” a source told OK! at the time. “Chris has put everyone at risk.”

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS’ EX JOSH BOURELLE (WHO’S NOW SPILLING ALL THE TEA!)

Fortunately, JoJo Fletcher saved the day and was replaced as temporary host for a few episodes. Since this was the first time Harrison gave up his hosting duties, rumors started to swirl that the dad of two was walking away from the ABC series.

Harrison made it clear that he was coming back to the show after he posted a photo of himself with his son. “Just like that he’s gone,” he wrote on August 11. “Thought dropping the big man off at college today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life, my boy.”

It wouldn’t be a total surprise if Harrison uprooted his life to Texas, since he grew up there and is an investor in Steam Theory Brewing — a brewery in Dallas — and his mom still lives in the Lone Star state.

TAYSHIA ADAMS PICKS HER FINAL 7 GUYS ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — BUT THERE’S A TWIST!

At the end of the day, Harrison loves his job and still has to pinch himself that he’s had the same job for nearly 20 years. “I couldn’t be more grateful,” he previously said. “It’s absolutely changed my life.”

“It’s given me the ability to do what I love to do,” the television personality explained. “I’ve always been in television, I’ve always hosted television — even back to my sportscasting days. I’m a firm believer if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. And that’s, you know, that’s hopefully going to be the case.”

Page Six was the first to report the news about Harrison’s move.