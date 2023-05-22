Donald Trump's 'Controversial' Portrait Hidden Behind Sofa at NYC Penn Club to Avoid Any Problems, Insider Dishes

Donald Trump's portrait at New York City's Penn Club seems to be hidden from the public.

“There remains a controversial picture of Donald Trump in the boardroom of the Penn Club,” a source told an outlet of the building. “They have tried to ‘hide it’ by putting it low on the wall, basically behind a piece of furniture.”

“Trump was a major funder of the [current clubhouse, which opened in 1989]. In fact, legend goes he negotiated the purchase of the building … and he gave a big donation, too," they added.