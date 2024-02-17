OK Magazine
'You're a Conman': Eric Trump Torn Apart After Claiming $354 Million Judgment Against His Father Was 'Rigged'

eric trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 17 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Eric Trump faced backlash after pushing back on New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron $354 million judgment in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case.

After the ruling was reached on Friday, February 16, Eric went on Fox News to bash the system and claim the judge made the wrong decision.

Source: @FFT1776/X

He began his rant by attacking Letitia, who he claimed became attorney general by promising to go after his father.

“She campaigned on that, she fundraised on that. We didn’t have a chance, Jeanine,” he told guest host Jeanine Pirro. “We just didn’t have a chance in New York because it’s a rigged system. And you could not have a better real estate company than ours. You could not have a more professional real estate company than ours.”

The 40-year-old continued, alleging businesses are leaving New York because it has become “a lost state.”

“You have a company like ours that have paid over $300 million in taxes to a city,” he stated. “My father built the skyline of New York City – and this is the thanks he gets?! For doing absolutely nothing wrong? Not a dollar financial loss. The exact opposite. Hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain.”

eric trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump is Donald Trump's third child.

Eric concluded, “I promise you, we’re gonna get it overturned.”

After the clip from his appearance circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, critics slammed the father-of-two for his remarks.

eric trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump.

“Why is it that whenever you lose, and you lose a lot, whatever is rigged? Maybe you are just losers,” one user pointed out, as another quipped, “Everything is rigged, everyone is corrupt, everything is a conspiracy, every person is evil...except Trump.”

“Please. The reality is fraud is illegal,” a third person noted, as a fourth shared, “Need to start coming up with something else other than ‘RIGGED!’ How about accountability?”

eric trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump is a father-of-two.

One more individual made a personal attack against the middle Trump child, saying, “Eric, I read the Engoron judgment. You are a fraud, a conman. The Judge did not find you to be a reliable witness...”

Another sarcastically added: “It’s so incredibly unfair that they can’t lie on their financial records,” while someone else penned, “When you ARE guilty you don’t stand a chance.”

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, the judge’s decision in the civil case read: "Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions asked, and he frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial. His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility."

"The accountants created these 'compilations' based on data submitted by the Trump entities. In order to borrow more and at lower rates, defendants submitted blatantly false financial data to the accountants, resulting in fraudulent financial statements," the document continued.

