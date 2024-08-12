'Dictator Can't Handle the Truth': Donald Trump Mocked for Falsely Claiming Crowd of Kamala Harris Supporters at Airport Is 'A.I.'
Donald Trump's comments have come back to bite him once again.
The former president is being trolled by social media users after falsely accusing Kamala Harris of using A.I. to create a large crowd of supporters greeting her at the airport.
Trump had been reacting to a viral photo of a mass amount of fans standing together in front of the vice president's plane, cheering her on as she walked down the steps of the private jet and onto the ground.
Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump barked: "Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport?"
"There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.’d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd; of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!" the 78-year-old falsely declared in a post shared on Sunday, August 11. "She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane."
"She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the 'crowd' looked like 10,000 people!" he continued ranting of his political rival — who recently replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election. "Same thing is happening with her fake 'crowds' at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING — and they’re even worse at the Ballot Box."
Trump went on: "She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!"
In a follow-up post, the angered Republican politician exclaimed, "EVERYTHING ABOUT KAMALA IS FAKE!"
After news of Trump's conspiracy theory went viral, both Republicans and Democrats appeared to clap back at his remarks.
"The Dictator can’t handle the truth! He going to lose," one supporter of Harris predicted, while another added, "takes a massive cheat to publicly accuse their [opponent] w/NO campaign history of cheats, of being a 'cheater.' I couldn't write takes a cheat to know a cheat, due to the above aforementioned sentences effectively 'ditto' reflection."
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy also addressed Trump's claims via Fox News, where he criticized the ex-POTUS for hyper-fixating on Harris' crowd size rather than actually trying to campaign against her policies.
"You've got to make this race not on personalities," McCarthy explained during an appearance on the television network's broadcast. “Stop questioning the size of her crowds, and start questioning her positions."
Harris' team also chimed in with a response to Trump's allegations, insisting via X, formerly named Twitter: "1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan. 2) Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week... Low energy?"